Gasca steps down from RMWD board

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Rainbow Municipal Water District is seeking a new board member to represent Division 3.

Miguel Gasca, who was appointed to the board in February 2017 to fill a vacancy and was re-elected in 2018 and 2022, announced at the Dec. 5 meeting that he was resigning from the board effective Dec. 31.

“He’s been a tremendous addition to our team,” Rainbow board president Hayden Hamilton said. “He will be sorely missed.”

Gasca has moved to Reno, Nevada, although he and his wife still own their Fallbrook home and will be visiting Greater Fallbrook from...