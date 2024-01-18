Local authorities seen in high speed pursuit across town

Thursday, January 25th, a man on a motorcycle was arrested after a pursuit by Vista, Oceanside, and Fallbrook deputies. It started at approximately 3:00 p.m. local authorities were seen chasing a vehicle in a high speed pursuit moving from Old River Rd. into Bonsall, then Fallbrook and most recently seen in De Luz where he was finally apprehended and taken into custody.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared shortly.

