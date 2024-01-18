Local residents now represented on SANDAG

Village News/Courtesy photo
The Association of Planning Groups, San Diego County elected Robin Joy Maxson (Ramona), left, as an Advisory Member and Eileen Delaney (Fallbrook) as the Alternate to the SANDAG Board of Directors. They both attended their first meeting, on Jan. 12. This was an historic day for the over 500,000 residents of the county's unincorporated areas. For the first time ever, these residents have representation on SANDAG from members chosen from the county's 18 planning groups.
Reader Comments(0)