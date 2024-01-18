Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Local residents now represented on SANDAG

Last updated Jan 18, 2024 4:8pm0
Village News/Courtesy photo

The Association of Planning Groups, San Diego County elected Robin Joy Maxson (Ramona), left, as an Advisory Member and Eileen Delaney (Fallbrook) as the Alternate to the SANDAG Board of Directors. They both attended their first meeting, on Jan. 12. This was an historic day for the over 500,000 residents of the county's unincorporated areas. For the first time ever, these residents have representation on SANDAG from members chosen from the county's 18 planning groups.

