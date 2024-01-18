New NCFPD response standards classify Fallbrook and Bonsall as suburban

The National Fire Protection Association has response time standards based on population density and a community's expectations. Although density would classify Fallbrook and Bonsall as urban areas, the road network which affects travel time is more appropriate for a suburban area and the Dec. 12 North County Fire Protection District board meeting included adopting an updated Effective Response Force Standard which classifies Fallbrook and Bonsall as suburban.

The board’s 5-0 vote adopted the standard which increases the travel time response standard to 6 1/2 minutes for Fallbrook and Bo...