Senior center is adding activities to its offerings

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Senior Center Executive Director Susie Gonsalves said, "We are delighted to unveil changes to our lunch program that we hope will enhance your lunch time at the Fallbrook Senior Center.

"We are broadening our range of social, educational, and entertainment activities to ensure that your time with us is not only enjoyable but also enriching. As part of this initiative, we will now feature Lunch and Learn sessions twice a month on Tuesdays, where guest speakers will cover various engaging topics.

"Additionally, Cal State San Marcos Nursing students will be present seve...