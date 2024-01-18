Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Senior center is adding activities to its offerings

Last updated Jan 18, 2024 3:57pm0
Village News/Courtesy photo count

Local seniors fill the Fallbrook Community Center for a holiday lunch program put on by the Fallbrook Senior Center.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Senior Center Executive Director Susie Gonsalves said, "We are delighted to unveil changes to our lunch program that we hope will enhance your lunch time at the Fallbrook Senior Center.

"We are broadening our range of social, educational, and entertainment activities to ensure that your time with us is not only enjoyable but also enriching. As part of this initiative, we will now feature Lunch and Learn sessions twice a month on Tuesdays, where guest speakers will cover various engaging topics.

"Additionally, Cal State San Marcos Nursing students will be present seve...

