Fallbrook gasoline prices

Okay, I understand that the local Fallbrook retailers want you to shop in Fallbrook to support them and being a long time Fallbrook resident, I am all for that. The one exception to that is that I don't like getting gouged when I shop at certain Fallbrook retailers, in this case the gas stations.

About five days ago, I purchased regular gasoline in Fallbrook at a price of $5.18 per gallon but a couple of days later when I drove eight miles to Oceanside, I found two gas stations that had regular gasoline priced at $3.99 and $3.98 per gallon.

My obvious question is why is the gasoline about $1.20 per gallon more in Fallbrook that it is a mere eight miles away ? It certainly can't be transportation costs, so how do the local gas stations justify their high prices?

William Larsen