CHRB approves stabling and vanning plan budgeting subsidy for San Luis Rey

The San Luis Rey Training Center along with the Los Alamitos Race Course barns rely on subsidies from the Southern California Stabling and Vanning Fund to help cover the expenses which allow the horses stabled at those facilities to be ready for racing. The California Horse Racing Board meeting Thursday, Dec. 14, approved the 2024 Stabling and Vanning financial and operational plans which budget $3,268,500 for San Luis Rey.

The plan was approved on a 4-0 vote with Damascus Castellanos, Gregory Ferraro, Oscar Gonzales and Brenda Washington Davis voting in favor and with Dennis Alfieri, Thom...