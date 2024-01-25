Foundation for Senior Care names Hurtado as executive director

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care is delighted to announce the immediate appointment of Perla Hurtado as its new executive director. Bringing invaluable experience in senior services and nonprofit management, Hurtado previously served as the operations manager at the foundation, where she adeptly managed all aspects of the foundation's key service programs and served as a role model for the staff by promoting teamwork and excellence within the organization.

In her previous role, Hurtado demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to the foundation's mission to provide vital services to older adults in need. Her dedication and proven track record make her the ideal candidate to lead the foundation into the future.

"We are confident that Perla's leadership will bring a fresh perspective and drive to our organization," said Gail Jones, president of the Foundation for Senior Care Board of Directors. "Her passion for seniors and her familiarity with our clients, our programs and our staff uniquely position her to guide us towards achieving our goals. We are excited about the future under Perla's capable leadership."

As the executive director, Hurtado will oversee all daily facets of the foundation, and work closely with the Board of Directors to fulfill long-term organizational goals. This includes growing programs and services that are meaningful, sustainable, and responsive to the evolving needs of the older adult population. Additionally, she will be responsible for establishing new strategic collaborations within the community to expand the foundation's reach, foster synergies with like-minded agencies, and offer more accessible and varied services for seniors.

"I am honored and excited to lead the Foundation for Senior Care as we continue to make a positive impact on the lives of older adults," said Hurtado. I look forward to working closely with our dedicated team and the Board of Directors to further our mission to support the wellbeing of older adults by offering the services and respect they deserve – no matter where they are in the aging experience."

The Foundation for Senior Care is committed to providing exceptional services to seniors, and Hurtado's appointment as executive director marks a significant milestone in the organization's journey.

For more information, call 760-723-7570 or visit http://www.foundationforseniorcare.org.

Submitted by the Foundation for Senior Care.