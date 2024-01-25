Over 2000 customers without power

UPDATE: As of 7:50 am, all except 109 customers have been restored. See video to be uploaded shortly.

https://youtu.be/3Mcy1f0d_uA?feature=shared

UPDATE: At 6:50 a.m. , about six hundred customers had their power restored. There are still 1388 customers without power.

A power pole on fire has caused 2019 customers to be without power this morning as of 5:59 a. m. According to the SDGE power outage information, they expect power to be restored by 9 a m this morning, January 29, 2024.

North County Fire Protection District states that the power pole is at East Alvarado and Mercedes.

This is an early version story and more will be reported as soon as information and photos become available.