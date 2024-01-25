REINS celebrates 40 years of transformative equine-assisted services

FALLBROOK – As REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program commemorates four decades of dedication and service, it proudly announces its 40th anniversary celebration. Since its inception in 1984, the center has been a beacon of hope, compassion, and healing for countless individuals through the power of therapeutic riding.

Established 40 years ago in a San Marcos backyard, and eventually moving to its own 10-acre ranch in Fallbrook, REINS has continuously championed the remarkable impact of equine-assisted therapy in the heart of San Diego.

Achieving the standard of premier accreditation through PATH International, REINS has continued to build its standing in excellence for safety, impact, and sustainability. Guided by a mission to enhance the lives of individuals facing diverse physical, cognitive, emotional, and behavioral challenges, the center has remained steadfast in its commitment to providing exceptional service and support.

Over the past four decades, REINS has served as a sanctuary for individuals seeking the transformative benefits of equine-assisted therapy. Through expertly tailored programs and professional Certified Therapeutic Riding instructors and staff, the nurturing bond between humans and horses has empowered participants to achieve remarkable milestones, fostering increased confidence, independence, and a sense of accomplishment.

The 40th anniversary celebrations, presented by Donegan Burns Foundation, will be a testament to the center's legacy of excellence, featuring a series of events, including:

● REINS Spring Classic, a 40th Anniversary Fun Day Horse Show: An opportunity for the public to meet the incredible therapy horses and see its students shine, showcasing the progress and achievements of riders who have benefited from the center's programs.

● REINS of Life Golf Tournament: A day of fairway competition followed by a festive evening of entertainment, fine wine and food, dedicated to honoring the achievements of the past 40 years while raising funds to support future endeavors.

● REINS Country Hoedown: An annual fun-filled family fundraiser bringing the community together to dance, dine, celebrate 40 years of service, and create everlasting memories for an incredible cause.

"REINS has always believed in the healing power of the human-animal connection," said Kaitlyn Siewert, executive director. "As we celebrate this momentous milestone, we reflect on the countless lives that have been positively transformed through our programs and the countless individuals who have made this possible with their time, love and tireless contributions. We are immensely grateful for the unwavering support of our community, volunteers, donors, and dedicated staff, all of whom have contributed to the success of REINS."

As the center looks toward the future, it remains committed to expanding its reach, offering hope and healing to even more individuals in need with mental health programming for the military community and at-risk youth.

For more information on REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program and its 40th anniversary celebrations, visit reinsprogram.org or contact Siewert, 760-731-9168.

Submitted by REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program.