Maurice Carrie Van Roekel, 85, of Temecula, passed away Jan. 16, after battling Dementia and respiratory issues. Maurice’s health had been in decline. She spent her last years with such loving assisted caretakers at Chateau at Harveston, and Pam Miller, Maurice’s loving cousin.

Maurice was born Jan. 1, 1939, to George W. Crowe and Lucille C. (Buck) Crowe. Maurice grew up in Hot Springs, Arkansas where she attended Lakeside High School. Both popular and active, Maurice participated in band, was a majorette, drum major, and played basketball.

Maurice is survived by her sister Brenda Crowe Treadway of Bismarck, Arkansas., and her two children, Kris Treadway and ReDawnda Walton; sister Mary Crow Collins (deceased), and her three children, Michael Hall, Suzette Scalf, and Debra Frakes. Maurice’s daughter Cindi Van Roekel (deceased), passed Nov. 16, 2021, survived by her daughter, Sara Van Roekel.

Maurice married Budd Van Roekel after the two met at Suregrip Roller Skate Co. where she worked. Bud was a successful rink owner and president of the rink owner’s association (RSROA). The two became a great team working and creating successful business ventures. Budd often referred to her as “Tagar” due to her feisty and loveable nature.

The Skate Ranch was purchased to widen the freeway. Retirement in Temecula didn’t last long as Budd and Maurice purchased a vineyard and built a winery. Maurice was a local celebrity in Temecula having the winery named “Maurice Carrie.”

Several years later, they purchased the adjacent vineyard and winery, Van Roekel Vineyards, which was hands-on hard work, but they loved what they could accomplish together. One of the many contributions included her famous Sourdough Brie Bowl.

Budd’s children, Sandi Terry and Gary Van Roekel saw early on that Maurice was wonderful and a fun-loving person that “made us family and our father happy!” Sandi’s daughter Summer has two children, Kia and Drew Scarlatelli. Gary has daughter Heather and son Cody Van Roekel along with Heather’s two children, Shaylee Chawla, and Canyon Hayden.

One of the special touches to show her love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was including their names on the various award-winning wines.

Maurice and Budd touched so many people’s lives over the years. So many great and loyal employees that were extended family and made Maurice and Budd successful in business. The businesses sold after Budd passed in May of 2012.

Maurice and their son Gary managed the Maurice Carrie Winery until it was sold in 2019.

Cheers to Maurice! She was something special and will be remembered for that incredible smile, her kindness, love, support, generosity, faith, and sense of humor.

The family will be gathering to celebrate Maurice’s life in a private event.