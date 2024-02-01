Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Nora May Garcia

Last updated Feb 01, 2024 7:35pm0
Share

Nora May Garcia passed away Jan. 18 in Escondido, California. She was preceded in death by her sisters Janice Spruell, Lisa Dean, and brother Donald Garcia.

She is survived by her sisters Rita Miranda, Alexis Garcia, Cynthia Sluder, Pauline Grisham, Norma Barela, Virginia Garcia, and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at the Pala Cemetery on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 at 10 a.m.

Berry-Bell and Hall Mortuary is handling arrangements.

You might be interested in:

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 02/03/2024 16:36