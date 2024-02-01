Nora May Garcia passed away Jan. 18 in Escondido, California. She was preceded in death by her sisters Janice Spruell, Lisa Dean, and brother Donald Garcia.

She is survived by her sisters Rita Miranda, Alexis Garcia, Cynthia Sluder, Pauline Grisham, Norma Barela, Virginia Garcia, and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at the Pala Cemetery on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 at 10 a.m.

Berry-Bell and Hall Mortuary is handling arrangements.