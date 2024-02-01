Terry Lee Draper died in Texarkana, Texas on January 11, 2024. She was born in Oceanside, Calif. And lived many years of her life in Fallbrook. She graduatred from Fallbrook Union High School in 1966.

She married Jeff Painter and they had two children, Robert and Jennifer. They were divorced and she married Don Draper and had a daughter, Erin.

Terry was employed for many years by doctor offices in Fallbrook and Murrieta as a front office receptionist. She was very good with the patients and enjoyed her job and was loved by all.

Terry is survived by her mother, Patricia Showalter; younger brother, Tim Showalter; two daughters, Jennifer Stonebreaker and Erin Draper; four granddaughters, Rianna and Trinity Lamar, Raelynn and Nevaeh Snyder; a grandson, Alex Painter, daughter-in-law, Anne Painter and many cousins. Terry will be missed by all.

Terry was preceded in death by her son, Rober Painter, brother Gary Showalter and her father, Dale Showalter.

A Celebration of Life for Terry will be held at Fallbrook United Methodist Church, 1844 Winterhaven Road, Fallbrook, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at 11 a.m. followed by a reception.