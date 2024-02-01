Disruptive Storm to Bring Life-Threatening Flooding, Intense Winds, and Snow

Editorial Note: Please remember the saying, "Turn around, don't drown." It is unsafe and possibly deadly to pass through water that is rushing over a road from a creek, or a land bridge, as we have here in Fallbrook, DeLuz, Bonsall and Rainbow.

It's hard to gauge the power the water has to move a vehicle downstream. The Village and Valley News have covered several very sad news stories over the years where people in their trucks thought they could safely go through the water and their lives were taken as they drown and were washed downstream with their loved ones, including children. It's just not worth it.

Feb. 5, 2024 UPDATE: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for the Fallbrook, Camp Pendleton, Temecula area, San Clemente, Dana Point, Murrieta, San Onofre, and Ortega Highway. Riverside County, Southeastern Orange County, and Northwestern San Diego County, until 11:30 pm Monday, Feb. 5.

These flash flood areas will impact small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

__________________________________________________________________

Sunday, February 4, 2024

Flood Watches have been issued locally as a result of a powerful multifaceted storm that is set to unleash a barrage of extreme weather conditions across southern California and the western United States. California is expected to bear the brunt of its impacts. This includes San Diego County, Riverside County, and San Bernardino County.

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Flood Watch in effect from Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning for San Diego County Coastal Areas, Deserts, Mountains, and Valleys, and will be affected by this storm from Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

A Flood Watch until Tuesday afternoon has been issued for areas including Riverside County mountains and valleys. Also included are Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Orange County Coastal Areas, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

The impacts of this storm are expected to be significant, including excessive runoff that may lead to flooding in rivers, creeks, streams, and low-lying areas. Creeks and streams may overflow, posing a risk to poor drainage and urban regions. Additionally, a slow-moving trough with a long-duration atmospheric river could result in flash flooding during occasional thunderstorms.

AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin warned that up to 37 million people in California are at risk for life-threatening flooding, especially in canyons and hills of Southern California.

This disruptive storm is expected to bring not only heavy rainfall but also tempestuous winds and mountain snowfall, with some areas expected to see snow measured in feet. The storm has already begun moving onshore in California, and it is expected to persist through at least midweek.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions:

Residents in flood-prone areas should closely monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if flooding develops. In the mountains, there's a risk of rockslides and rocks on the road, so caution is advised.

Widespread Impact:

This storm's expansive reach will affect at least five western states, with California expected to experience heavy rain, strong winds, and snowfall. Major population centers such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego are likely to face a range of challenges, including flash flooding, landslides, travel disruptions, power outages, and mountain snow.

Additional Weather Alerts:

Soaking rainfall will persist in most of California, with potential rainfall totals ranging from 1-2 inches to 4-8 inches in various regions.

The San Bernardino Mountains are expected to receive particularly heavy rainfall, with potential totals of 8-12 inches.

Snowfall Forecast:

Snow levels will be around 6,000 feet for most of the storm, rising to 7,000 feet later, with heavy snowfall expected at resorts. Towards the end of the event, on Tuesday and Wednesday, snow levels are expected to drop to around 5,000 feet, possibly affecting passes like Tejon and Cajon Pass, although the moisture is expected to diminish by then.

Residents and travelers in the affected regions are strongly advised to stay informed, exercise caution, and follow evacuation orders and warnings. This powerful storm is set to bring a range of severe weather conditions and potential hazards, making preparedness and safety a top priority. Stay tuned for updates as the situation develops.