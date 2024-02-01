Sheriff Log

NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.

Jan. 22

200 blk Clayton Parkinson Ct. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

1300 blk E. Mission Rd. Violation of domestic violence court order: Simple battery

200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: under the influence of drugs

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

700 blk W. Fallbrook St. Suicide - Actual or attempt - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

5000 blk San Jacinto Circle W. Medical examiners case - Death

Jan. 23

3700 blk S. Mission Rd. Take vehicle w/out owners consent

800 blk Inverlochy Dr. Suicide - Actual or attempt

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Citizens assist - Misc. incidents

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Shoplift - Petty theft

300 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: alcohol

5300 blk S. Mission Rd. Grand theft: money/labor/property

Jan. 24

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Shoplift - Petty theft

Jan. 25

Stewart Canyon Rd. @ Taza Rd. (2) Arrests for possession of controlled substance and stolen property

600 blk Hillcrest Ln. Contempt of court: disobey court order

1700 blk Reche Rd. Reported misc. disturbance willful cruelty to child with no great bodily injury

200 blk Almond St. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

400 blk E. Fallbrook St. Simple battery

2500 blk Wilt Rd. Arrest - Elder abuse/neglect

700 blk Old Bridge Rd. Fraud - Personate to get money/property - Over $400

Jan. 26

35100 blk Citrus Cv. Arrest - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/ etc.

200 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Lost article

1000 blk Old Stage Rd. Arrest - Threaten crime w/ intent to terrorize

700 blk W. Fallbrook St. Missing juvenile

3356 blk Old Hwy 395 Display of weapon in a threatening manner

4100 blk Holly Ln. Missing juvenile/runaway

Jan. 27

800 blk E. Alvarado St. Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

900 blk E. River Oaks Ln. Arrest - Battery with serious bodily injury

900 blk E. River Oaks Ln. Cause harm/death of an elder/dependent adult

Jan. 28

300 blk Calle De La Paloma 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation