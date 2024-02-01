Sheriff Log

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.
Jan. 22
200 blk Clayton Parkinson Ct. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
1300 blk E. Mission Rd. Violation of domestic violence court order: Simple battery
200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: under the influence of drugs
1300 blk S. Mission Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
700 blk W. Fallbrook St. Suicide - Actual or attempt - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
5000 blk San Jacinto Circle W. Medical examiners case - Death
Jan. 23
3700 blk S. Mission Rd. Take vehicle w/out owners consent
800 blk Inverlochy Dr. Suicide - Actual or attempt
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Citizens assist - Misc. incidents
1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Shoplift - Petty theft
300 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: alcohol
5300 blk S. Mission Rd. Grand theft: money/labor/property
Jan. 24
1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Shoplift - Petty theft
Jan. 25
Stewart Canyon Rd. @ Taza Rd. (2) Arrests for possession of controlled substance and stolen property
600 blk Hillcrest Ln. Contempt of court: disobey court order
1700 blk Reche Rd. Reported misc. disturbance willful cruelty to child with no great bodily injury
200 blk Almond St. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
400 blk E. Fallbrook St. Simple battery
2500 blk Wilt Rd. Arrest - Elder abuse/neglect
700 blk Old Bridge Rd. Fraud - Personate to get money/property - Over $400
Jan. 26
35100 blk Citrus Cv. Arrest - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/ etc.
200 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Lost article
1000 blk Old Stage Rd. Arrest - Threaten crime w/ intent to terrorize
700 blk W. Fallbrook St. Missing juvenile
3356 blk Old Hwy 395 Display of weapon in a threatening manner
4100 blk Holly Ln. Missing juvenile/runaway
Jan. 27
800 blk E. Alvarado St. Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
900 blk E. River Oaks Ln. Arrest - Battery with serious bodily injury
900 blk E. River Oaks Ln. Cause harm/death of an elder/dependent adult
Jan. 28
300 blk Calle De La Paloma 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
