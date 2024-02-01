U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive in Fallbrook on multiple felony charges

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, U.S. Marshals from the Fugitive Task Force apprehended 39-year-old Alex Sebastian Vanbeusekom of Carlsbad on North River Road in Fallbrook.

The arrest came after Vanbeusekom was wanted on at least six felony charges, including possession of controlled substances in prison, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, and obstruction/resisting officers, including resisting police officers causing death or substantial bodily harm.

Vanbeusekom was apprehended after leaving a home in Fallbrook off of Monserate Road, where it is believed he may have been visiting a girlfriend.

“Once he left the residence, we stopped him on a traffic stop. He exited the vehicle and, after resisting arrest, he jumped out of the vehicle and fled. And that’s when the foot chase started. He ended up in a ravine or a canyon area and that’s when he was resisting arrest and our deputy sheriff got injured,” said Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Castillo.

He added, “An officer actually broke his hand during this chase. This guy decided to resist arrest, which is what he normally does, and ended up injuring a deputy Sheriff. So he was charged for that.”

Vanbeusekom has a long criminal history of arrests by various agencies, including Border Patrol, CHP, Escondido Police, San Diego Sheriff, Carlsbad Police, Orange County Sheriff, and Vista Sheriff’s department. He was also the subject of a manhunt in 2015. His arrest warrants were for various drug charges, violation of parole, evading arrest and burglary.

While Vanbeusekom is not confirmed to be a member of any gang, he has a large “1488” tattooed on his neck. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the 1488s are a “notorious white supremacist gang, and…(in 2022) five of its members and associates were convicted by a federal jury in Alaska. The convictions included charges of RICO conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, kidnapping, and assault in 2017.

According to the DOJ, the Alaska trial revealed that the 1488s is a violent prison-based gang that operates both within and outside state prisons. In this case, throughout Alaska. The gang uses Nazi-derived symbols, such as a "1488" "patch" tattoo, which also consists of an Iron Cross superimposed over a swastika.

The DOJ reported in the Alaska case, that the tattoo is reserved for "made" members who have earned full membership by committing acts of violence on behalf of the gang. They testified that 1488s follow strict rules and a code of conduct that emphasizes "the only currency we recognize is violence and unquestionable loyalty."

Vanbeusekom's arrest on Jan 23, was the result of a coordinated effort by the U.S. Marshals and the Fugitive Task Force, working in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies. The suspect was taken into custody and booked into Vista Detention Facility. According to court records, he is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 5 to face charges against him.

About the U.S. Marshals and the Fugitive Task Force:

The U.S. Marshals Service, a federal law enforcement agency under the Department of Justice, plays an important role in apprehending individuals wanted on federal warrants and in assisting with apprehensions related to state and local cases. The agency operates several specialized units, including the Fugitive Task Force, which is dedicated to tracking down and apprehending fugitives.

The Fugitive Task Force comprises federal, state, and local law enforcement officers who work collaboratively to locate and arrest individuals with outstanding warrants. Their mission is to apprehend dangerous fugitives, including those wanted for violent crimes, drug offenses, and other serious violations of the law.

According to their website, this multi-agency approach allows for the pooling of resources and expertise, enhancing the effectiveness of fugitive apprehension efforts. The U.S. Marshals and the Fugitive Task Force work closely with local law enforcement, sharing information and intelligence to locate and apprehend individuals wanted on warrants.