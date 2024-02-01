Featherstone announced as tournament host for the Fallbrook Open benefitting the Drew Mings Foundation

FALLBROOK – The Asher Tour is pleased to announce Colin Featherstone, a current member of the Korn Ferry Tour, will be the official Tournament Host of the 2024 Fallbrook Open. Featherstone is a 2007 graduate of Fallbrook High School and played his college career at San Diego State before turning pro in 2012. He will assist with promoting the event and will also compete in the event.

"I played the Asher Tour early in my career," said Featherstone. "They have some really talented players in the tournament and I like that the event raises money for a local charity. It's a great feeling to give back to this tour especially for an event held in my hometown."

The 2024 Fallbrook Open is a professional golf tournament and will be held at the Golf Club of California, March 18-21. Hosted by the Asher Tour, the event brings a talented group of 100+ professional golfers to compete for a $20,000 first prize.

The event debuted in 2019 and, this year, proceeds will benefit The Drew Mings Foundation. Drew Mings passed away in a tragic car accident on Aug. 24, 2023, at the young age of 23.

Sponsorship package opportunities are available for businesses and individuals. These sponsorships are not only a way to contribute to a worthwhile endeavor but also provide significant benefits to sponsors. The Asher Tour is a subsidiary of the Golden State Golf Tours Association, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and all sponsorship levels and donations receive tax deductible benefits.

For more information about the Asher Tour, visit http://www.ashertour.com. For sponsorships and donation inquiries, contact Executive Director Michael O'Leary at [email protected] or call 760-822-8263.

For more information about the Drew Mings Foundation and its mission, visit http://www.drewmingsfoundation.

Submitted by the Golden State Tour.