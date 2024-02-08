Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Fallbrook

A man has been detained by the Sheriff's Department

Julie Reeder, Village News | Last updated Feb 12, 2024 12:15am0
A man in CPR status was taken to Firestation One for an air ambulance.

A person is detained by Sheriffs behind O'Reilly's after a drive-by shooting in Fallbrook earlier tonight, reported at 8:40 pm. The person shot has been reported to be in critical condition at the hospital.

Video of the aftermath of the drive-by: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f1cywnwqWqI

A drive-by shooting tonight in Fallbrook, reported at 8:40 pm, resulted in one person being transported in CPR status to Fire Station One, where an air ambulance/ helicopter was waiting. The ambulance ended up leaving and taking the patient by ground to a local hospital, continuing CPR status according to radio traffic.

Fallbrook and Vista Sheriff and CHP are on the scene and have South Mission and Ammunition and Main closed off between the 3 gas stations, AMPM, 76, and Shell Gas.

This is an early developing story. More information will be reported as it becomes available.

