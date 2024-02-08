Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Fallbrook

A man has been detained by the Sheriff's Department

UPDATE: A person is reported to have been detained in the back parking lot of O'Reilly's Autoparts in Fallbrook, related to the drive-by shooting of a man who is in critical condition at Palomar Hospital.

Video of the aftermath of the drive-by: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f1cywnwqWqI

A drive-by shooting tonight in Fallbrook, reported at 8:40 pm, resulted in one person being transported in CPR status to Fire Station One, where an air ambulance/ helicopter was waiting. The ambulance ended up leaving and taking the patient by ground to a local hospital, continuing CPR status according to radio traffic.

Fallbrook and Vista Sheriff and CHP are on the scene and have South Mission and Ammunition and Main closed off between the 3 gas stations, AMPM, 76, and Shell Gas.

This is an early developing story. More information will be reported as it becomes available.