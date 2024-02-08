Sheriff Log

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.
Jan. 29
400 blk Alturas Rd. Petty theft - From vehicle
1400 blk Alturas Rd. Found property
1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Possession of narcotic controlled substance
Jan. 30
1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Burglary - Commercial - Grand theft
900 blk Alturas Rd. Burglary - Vehicle
500 blk E. Dougherty St. Domestic violence incident
1700 blk Reche Rd. Simple battery
400 blk Elbrook Dr. Medical examiners case - Death
900 blk Alturas Rd. Vandalism - Vehicle
100 blk Gilead Way Vandalism - Vehicle
Jan. 31
200 blk W. Clemmens Contempt of court - Disobey court order
5400 blk Villas Dr. Vandalism - Vehicle
3600 blk Logwood Pl. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
4100 blk Holly Ln. Missing adult
W. Fallbrook St. Make/pass/publish ficticious check/bill/note
Feb. 1
900 blk Alturas Rd. Vandalism - Tamper with vehicle
1200 blk E. Mission Rd. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft
7300 blk W. Lilac Rd. Arrest - Simple battery
2100 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. Arson - Property
1000 blk Morro Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
Feb. 2
1500 blk Todos Santos Pl. Follow up investigation - Petty theft
800 blk E. Alvarado St. Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse w/minor injury
3600 blk Logwood Pl. Confiscation of firearm
1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: under the influence of alcohol
1000 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Grand theft from motor vehicle
Feb. 3
100 blk Shelby Ln. Domestic violence incident
200 blk Ammunition Rd. Suicide - Actual or attempt
4600 blk Silent Knoll Dr. Grand theft - Motor vehicle parts
2100 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Suspicious person - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia, use/under the influence of controlled substance
1400 blk Alturas Rd. Arrest - Contempt of court: violate protective court order
Feb. 4
1500 blk Riverview Dr. Violate domestic violence court order
4800 blk Lake Park Pl. Death
