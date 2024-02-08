Sheriff Log

NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.

Jan. 29

400 blk Alturas Rd. Petty theft - From vehicle

1400 blk Alturas Rd. Found property

1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Possession of narcotic controlled substance

Jan. 30

1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Burglary - Commercial - Grand theft

900 blk Alturas Rd. Burglary - Vehicle

500 blk E. Dougherty St. Domestic violence incident

1700 blk Reche Rd. Simple battery

400 blk Elbrook Dr. Medical examiners case - Death

900 blk Alturas Rd. Vandalism - Vehicle

100 blk Gilead Way Vandalism - Vehicle

Jan. 31

200 blk W. Clemmens Contempt of court - Disobey court order

5400 blk Villas Dr. Vandalism - Vehicle

3600 blk Logwood Pl. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

4100 blk Holly Ln. Missing adult

W. Fallbrook St. Make/pass/publish ficticious check/bill/note

Feb. 1

900 blk Alturas Rd. Vandalism - Tamper with vehicle

1200 blk E. Mission Rd. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

7300 blk W. Lilac Rd. Arrest - Simple battery

2100 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. Arson - Property

1000 blk Morro Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

Feb. 2

1500 blk Todos Santos Pl. Follow up investigation - Petty theft

800 blk E. Alvarado St. Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse w/minor injury

3600 blk Logwood Pl. Confiscation of firearm

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: under the influence of alcohol

1000 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Grand theft from motor vehicle

Feb. 3

100 blk Shelby Ln. Domestic violence incident

200 blk Ammunition Rd. Suicide - Actual or attempt

4600 blk Silent Knoll Dr. Grand theft - Motor vehicle parts

2100 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Suspicious person - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia, use/under the influence of controlled substance

1400 blk Alturas Rd. Arrest - Contempt of court: violate protective court order

Feb. 4

1500 blk Riverview Dr. Violate domestic violence court order

4800 blk Lake Park Pl. Death