Suspect in custody after deadly drive-by shooting

UPDATE: 02/12/2024, 1:51 p.m.

"On February 11, 2024, at approximately 8:42 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the report of an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 100 block of Ammunition Road in Fallbrook. When they arrived, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim was outside and had an injury to his leg. The victim was transported to the hospital by paramedics. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 10:05 p.m. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Humberto "Beto" Melecio.

Sheriff's Homicide investigators arrested 46-year-old Glenn Rosales for 187(a) PC- Murder. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility. Rosales is a resident of Los Angeles.

According to sources on the scene, Rosales, who was visiting from the Los Angeles area, is claiming self-defense. Employees at Rite-Aid, apparently witnessed Rosales being "jumped" by a few guys, including the deceased, Humberto Melecio. The employee said Rosales was able to get in the truck at some point and one of the guys had slashed his tire/tires. The person talking with Village News said the guys who jumped Rosales ran across the street toward the Shell Station and Rosales followed, even though his tires were slashed. It was at that point that gunshots were heard and Humberto Melecio died.

Sheriff's Homicide investigators are working to gather more information to determine the circumstances and motivation behind this death. The investigation is ongoing. Any criminal proceedings, and comments related to such, will be handled by the District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477."

Ammunition between Main and S. Mission is still closed as Homicide investigates the scene on Monday Morning.

A witness advised deputies the suspect fled from the area in a vehicle. Deputies began searching the area for that vehicle. A short time later, deputies were able to safely detain the suspect," according to the San Diego Sheriff's press release.

An anonymous person close to the situation said, "A dude (in a truck) pulled in with a tire shot out, got out and shot a dude on a bike right by the exit of the (Shell) car wash. He made it to the corner right across from McDonald's on the Shell side and bled out pretty bad."

A suspect was detained and arrested in the back parking lot of O'Reilly's Autoparts in Fallbrook related to the drive-by shooting.

The Sheriff's Department says the investigation is ongoing. No information about the suspect is being released at this time. There are no outstanding suspects.

Village News has obtained the name of the deceased but hasn't been able to verify it at this time.

UPDATE: A person is reported to have been detained in the back parking lot of O'Reilly's Autoparts in Fallbrook, related to the drive-by shooting of a man who is in critical condition at Palomar Hospital.

A drive-by shooting tonight in Fallbrook, reported at 8:40 pm, resulted in one person being transported in CPR status to Fire Station One, where an air ambulance/ helicopter was waiting. The ambulance ended up leaving and taking the patient by ground to a local hospital, continuing CPR status according to radio traffic.

Fallbrook and Vista Sheriff and CHP are on the scene and have South Mission and Ammunition and Main closed off between the 3 gas stations, AMPM, 76, and Shell Gas.

This is an early developing story. More information will be reported as it becomes available.