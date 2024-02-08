County, San Diego Foundation launch Flood Response Fund

San Diegans who want to help local victims recover from this week’s severe storm can now make financial donations to a new Flood Response Fund.

The county worked with the San Diego Foundation to set up the online fund. The San Diego Foundation will match donations up to $100,000.

Money from the fund will only be directed to non-profits helping flood victims. The fund is not accepting any non-monetary donations at this time.

Monday’s storm was the fourth wettest day recorded since 1850. The torrential downpours caused millions of dollars of damage, flooded streets and roadways, damaged hundreds of homes and created mudslides, erosion and more.

Crews are still assessing the damage.

The County is asking for the public’s help in reporting the damage through a voluntary online survey. The survey will only be used to gather information to determine if the County is eligible for state and/or federal assistance.

Completing the form does not guarantee that you will be eligible to receive any disaster relief assistance. Filling out the survey is not a substitution for filing a claim with your insurance. You should check with your own insurance first to check for coverage.

Before attempting to clean up after the storm, visit the recovery page at AlertSanDiego.org for tips on documenting damage. This will help as you submit costs and claims to your insurance company.

The county urges all county residents to be prepared for emergencies. Register for AlertSanDiego.org at https://www.alertsandiego.org/en-us/preparedness/alertsandiego.html and download the SD Emergency mobile app to receive emergency notifications, updates, and preparedness information, like a personal disaster plan and go-kit in case of evacuation.