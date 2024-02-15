Workers of the Week like to help people

Eddie Robinson Jr. is the manager of Family Fades Barber Shop, cuts his employee Joan Gil's hair while the shop is slow, at 1069 South Main Ave. After more than five years running the shop, Robinson's goal is to expand the business and work as a social worker for Wounded Warriors and to help improve their quality of life. Gil retired from the U.S. Navy and his first civilian job was going to a school for barbers. He also finished college and got his BS degree in Business Accounting. His goal is serving the community at any means. He said he's a people person and loves being there for anyone who needs help. Village News/David Landry photo
