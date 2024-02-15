Issa announces new mobile office hours for offices in Lakeside, Warner Springs, and Rainbow

ESCONDIDO – Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-48) announced Feb. 12 new staff mobile office hours in the communities of Lakeside, Warner Springs, and Rainbow.

Mobile office hours are available to provide any resident of California’s 48th Congressional District the opportunity to meet with a member of Congressman Issa’s staff and receive assistance with casework needs such as passports, veterans’ benefits, social security and Medicare recipients, IRS and tax returns, and other questions or concerns related to federal agencies.

The mobile office hours dates and locations are as follows:

Lakeside

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Lakeside Branch, San Diego County Library Conference Room

12428 Woodside Ave, Lakeside, CA 92040

12–4 p.m.

Warner Springs

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Warner Springs Community Resource Center

30950 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086

12–4 p.m.

Rainbow

Thursday, Feb. 29

Rainbow Municipal Water District Board Room

3707 Old Highway 395, Rainbow, CA 92028

12–4 p.m.

“My mobile office team will be standing by to provide any constituent with the help and assistance they need,” said Rep. Issa. “I invite residents in and around Lakeside, Warner Springs, and Rainbow to visit with questions or requests for assistance with a federal agency."

Appointments for mobile office hours are not necessary. For more information, please contact Congressman Issa’s local office at 760-304-7575.

Darrell Issa is the Representative of California’s 48th Congressional District. The district encompasses the central and eastern parts of San Diego County and a portion of Riverside County, including the communities of Fallbrook, Valley Center, Ramona, Escondido, Santee, Lakeside, Poway, Temecula, Murrieta, and the mountain and desert areas of the San Diego-Imperial County line