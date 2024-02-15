It would be ok… only if…

It would be ok to have a highly active park (four soccer fields, skateboarding park, baseball, basketball, etc.) at the Bonsall Community Park…only if…

1. All the residents and businesses of Bonsall receive written notice of the complete, proposed Park Plan; and

2. All residents and businesses of Bonsall receive written notice of planned Park discussion meetings to be held only in Bonsall with a majority approval thereof by Bonsall residents and businesses only.

The big beef: San Diego County obtained “approval” for a highly active Bonsall Community Park from over 80 groups “outside” of Bonsall and not from Bonsall residents and businesses. This is just not right!

Do something to right this wrong. Your voice matters. Don’t let the county silence our voices. You don’t have to be a Bonsall resident to oppose and respond to something that affects us all.

What we all must do right now:

Email Supervisor Jim Desmond at [email protected] and tell him:

It would be ok to have a highly active park at the Bonsall Community Park …only if…you give written notice of the complete, proposed Bonsall Community Park Plan to all Bonsall residents and businesses, along with a planned written notice of Park discussion meetings to be held only in Bonsall and with a majority approval thereof only by Bonsall residents and businesses for said Park Plan.

Deborah Howard