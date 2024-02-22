BWC shows appreciation to Big Heart recipient

BONSALL – Bonsall Woman's Club presented Judy Bresnahan with the 2024 Big Heart Award at its February meeting, which also commemorated the BWC's 44th birthday and honored nine past presidents.

Bresnahan received a standing ovation by members when her name was announced by President Mary Jo Pfaff, who presented her with a pink crystal heart.

Bresnahan has shared her heart with BWC since its inception, 44 years ago. Wanting to meet new friends and become involved in community service projects, Bresnahan said she accepted an invitation from her friend Beverly Youngren in 1980 to be part of the club when it was just forming...and the rest is history!

Bresnahan's tenure in the club over the years has included being the sixth president of the club, from 1987-88; 1st VP/Dean of Chairs; 3rd VP/Programs; 4th VP/Ways and Means.

She has also chaired or co-chaired several fundraisers over the years, including the Christmas luncheon in 2020, 2022 and 2023, and a golf tournament at the Pala Mesa Golf Resort many years ago.

Given her extensive participation in the BWC, Bresnahan has a wealth of memories that vary from fundraisers to community events. She described a few of her favorites: Bonsall's first and last Christmas parade in 1987, BWC receiving the General Crime Prevention Award in 1988 from the CA State Attorney General, BWC's support to get the state to replace the old Bonsall bridge, which was narrow, old and unsafe, and "Bonsall Bargain Bonanza Days" (sort of a giant community garage sale that included a plant sale, bake sale and pancake breakfast).

Bresnahan coordinated all of her volunteerism in BWC with raising her family and managing a career in real estate. She and her husband Pat moved to Fallbrook from Orange County in 1977 to raise their two sons, after falling in love with the open spaces, groves and ranches in this area.

In the year 2000, she and Pat teamed up to be partners at Coldwell Banker Village Properties in Fallbrook, selling both residential and commercial real estate.

"Judy has been a valuable member of our club since it started. She's a sweet lady and is definitely a woman with a Big Heart!" Pfaff told the members at the meeting.

The next BWC meeting will feature a presentation by Free Flight, a 501c3 organization in Del Mar that maintains a sanctuary to shelter, nurture and re-socialize parrots.

Monthly meetings are held at the Bonsall Community Center, starting with a social time at 9:30 a.m. and followed by the general meeting and program at 10 a.m. More information about BWC can be found at https://www.bonsallwomansclub.org/.

