FUESD Governing Board approves new collective bargaining agreement

And announces fiscal realignment for the post-covid era

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District (FUESD) is pleased to announce the approval of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the Fallbrook Elementary Teachers Association (FETA) at the Feb. 15 Governing Board Meeting, underscoring a commitment to collaboration and support for educators.

Superintendent Monika Hazel expressed gratitude towards FETA and FUESD leadership for fostering an atmosphere of understanding throughout the negotiation process. "We deeply value the dedication of our teachers, and our aim is to provide them with competitive compensation and unwavering support. This new CBA represents a significant step forward for our district, benefitting teachers, staff, and students alike."

The board also addressed the conclusion of COVID-era Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding, which was provided by the federal and state government to support schools during the pandemic.

ESSER funds, allocated over three years, were aimed at assisting districts with pandemic-related needs like bolstering custodial support for school sanitation, additional social workers and counselors to support increased mental health needs due to COVID isolation, and hiring additional health technicians to manage daily COVID testing.

Now that the challenges of COVID-19 have subsided, school districts across California are reorganizing team structures and budgets for post-pandemic education.

"We are grateful to now say that the pandemic is behind us," said Superintendent Hazel. "All of us want to recognize the amazing men and women who supported this district through the pandemic and went above and beyond to keep students safe and learning. As these COVID-era funding sources come to an end, we must realign our resources to best serve our students in this post-COVID world."

To this end, the district will be restructuring certain teams and positions to optimize efficiency and resources. This process was guided by input from department leads and administrators as well as staff and parent priorities provided by the Community Schools Survey, ensuring that changes reflect the district's commitment to collaboration and equity.

As a result of these restructuring efforts, the Governing Board approved a reduction of 11 certificated positions and 27 classified positions. Many of these positions were filled during the pandemic to address direct health needs. These adjustments were made thoughtfully and with the utmost consideration for the individuals affected.

"We understand the significance of these decisions and the impact they may have on our school community," Board President Ricardo Favela emphasized. "Our goal is to navigate these shifts with transparency, empathy, and a shared commitment to the well-being of all students and staff."

As the district looks ahead, Superintendent Hazel expressed appreciation for the dedication and resilience of teachers, staff, students, and families. "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our entire school community for their unwavering support as we embark on this journey of growth and transformation."

For more information about the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, visit https://www.fuesd.org/communications