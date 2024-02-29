Republican Women to hear from Supervisor Desmond

FALLBROOK – Republican Women of CA – Fallbrook will hear from San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond as its guest speaker Friday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Historic Mission Theater. Also scheduled to speak is John Toma, who will discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on local businesses. There will also be a special tribute to Rush Limbaugh.

Men are welcome. Tickets are $10; RSVP at http://rwcfallbrook.org.

Submitted by Republican Women of CA – Fallbrook.