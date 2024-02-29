$6 million spent. Now what?

The County of San Diego is on the brink of depleting the $6 million in local tax dollars utilized to fund transportation and other items for migrants entering the country. I have consistently opposed using local funds for federal responsibilities, as I firmly believe that local tax dollars should not be used to compensate for federal ineptness. These funds should have been directed toward tackling urgent issues within our county, such as homelessness and public safety.

The situation at our border has escalated to alarming levels, with over 100,000 border encounters recorded in San Diego alone over the past five months. This surge is not merely a matter of numbers; it is a glaring symptom of a system failing to enforce the laws designed to safeguard our nation's borders.

This failure lies squarely at the feet of the federal government. We were initially receiving 300-400 migrants a day, but now we're seeing 800-900. As more money was spent, the number of migrants has increased.

We are already grappling with a severe homelessness problem, and the influx of thousands of individuals onto our streets will only exacerbate this crisis. The federal government must take responsibility for securing the border, as this chaotic approach to governance is no way to run a country.

However, if this situation persists, they must step up to fund and operate temporary shelters or housing on federal properties, facilitating the processing of individuals to their final destinations instead of releasing them onto our streets and transit centers. Until they can responsibly manage this situation, further entry into our region should not be permitted.

With the funds set to run out, we anticipate a surge in individuals sleeping in our airports and streets.

The federal government must take immediate action to rectify this problem. The responsibility for addressing this crisis lies firmly in their hands, and they must take decisive steps to fix it.