Democracy weighed down by voter fraud, immigration, the judicial system, and politicians

One of the pastors in our town told me he received six ballots for the last election. Another friend let me know yesterday that she voted, but the code on her in person ballot was for Penasquitos and did not match the code on her mail in ballot, which was Fallbrook. She said, “Problems abound.”

In an interview with the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton this week, he offered a comprehensive insight into the complexities surrounding Texas voter fraud, immigration, and the legal and political battles that shape these issues. The implications were for Texas and, by extension, the broader United States political landscape.

The Attorney General's frustration extended to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and their lack of transparency. His concerns about the potential illegal activities of these NGOs, funded by the federal government, highlighted a significant tension between state and federal authorities. This tension is not just about immigration but also touches on the integrity of electoral processes, as these activities could indirectly influence voter demographics and, consequently, election outcomes.

We face the same issues in San Diego. The federal government is being asked to pay for services that it is causing because of the illegal immigration issue.

AG Paxton also voiced frustration with interference with voter fraud prosecutions. His office's aggressive pursuit of alleged fraud cases – over 900 cases with 600 counts of fraud – demonstrates a commitment to securing the integrity of elections. However, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals' struck down a longstanding statute that empowered the Attorney General to prosecute voter fraud.

This decision, according to the Attorney General, not only undermines the rule of law but also opens the door to unchecked voter fraud, particularly in areas with "liberal DAs" unwilling to prosecute such cases. This scenario paints a grim picture for the future of Texas' electoral integrity and, by extension, its political alignment.

I wonder how many other states are facing the same judicial activism?

The Attorney General's strategy to regain the ability to prosecute voter fraud by influencing the composition of the Court of Criminal Appeals is a testament to the politicization of judicial processes. This approach, however, raises questions about the separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary. While the intention to combat voter fraud is commendable, how ridiculous is it that there are such entrenched political divisions within the state's judicial system?

Moreover, the discussion around the dismissal of ongoing voter fraud cases as a result of the court's decision highlights a critical challenge in the fight against electoral malfeasance. The notion that "everyone got away with voter fraud" is a stark reminder of the consequences of legal and judicial limitations on prosecutorial powers. This situation sets a dangerous precedent, potentially emboldening fraudulent activities in future elections.

Kind of like how crime skyrocketed in LA, San Francisco and cities that stopped prosecuting criminals.

Voter fraud is even more important than crime, protecting our very democracy. And if our courts are corrupt, how will we keep that democracy?

The interview also touched on broader issues of immigration and the political strategies employed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The bussing of migrants to sanctuary cities, while controversial, is depicted as a successful strategy in highlighting the perceived hypocrisy of Democratic mayors and the federal administration's immigration policies. This tactic, according to the Attorney General, underscores the disparities in the burden of immigration between border and non-border states, illustrating the political and practical challenges of managing migration flows.

I was discussing this topic this morning with a friend who came here legally from the UK. He is even more saddened and angry about it than I was because he took the time to come here legally. We discussed how we are each paying thousands of dollars a month for healthcare and California is offering free healthcare to illegal immigrants. We want people to come here, just not uncontrolled and illegally. It’s not right and they shouldn’t have the right to vote either. Sorry, just my opinion.

The problems of Texas’ illegal immigration and voter fraud underscore the complexities of balancing legal, political, and ethical considerations in addressing these challenges. As Texas navigates these turbulent waters, the outcomes of these battles will undoubtedly have significant implications for the state's future political landscape and for the broader national discourse on electoral integrity and immigration policy.

The need for transparency, judicial independence, and effective governance has never been more acute, as these foundational principles are essential for the health of any democracy.

Wait till those 8 to 11 million illegal immigrants figure out that beautiful California is offering free healthcare, along with everything else we offer. Why wouldn’t they come here? We are offering great incentives. It’s our politicians who are to blame and the policies they are enacting and allowing to make sure they get into and stay in power.