Spring Festival brings fun to town

The top of the Ferris wheel at the Fallbrook Spring Festival offers a lofty view of the Fallbrook Library Plaza. Village News/Jesika Fulks photo
The Fallbrook Spring Festival provided food, fun and games besides rides. Village News/Jesika Fulks photo
Children enjoy a buggy ride despite the cold, rainy weather. Village News/Sarahi Casarez photo
Teresa Huerta takes her daughter, Ariana Ramos, for a ride on the giant slide at Spring Festival. Village News/Courtesy photo
A pair of brothers go on an adventure on the dragon roller coaster at the Fallbrook Library Plaza. Village News/Janet Hohenstein photo
