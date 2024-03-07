Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Spring Festival brings fun to town

The top of the Ferris wheel at the Fallbrook Spring Festival offers a lofty view of the Fallbrook Library Plaza. Village News/Jesika Fulks photo

count

The Fallbrook Spring Festival provided food, fun and games besides rides. Village News/Jesika Fulks photo

count

Children enjoy a buggy ride despite the cold, rainy weather. Village News/Sarahi Casarez photo

count

Teresa Huerta takes her daughter, Ariana Ramos, for a ride on the giant slide at Spring Festival. Village News/Courtesy photo

count

A pair of brothers go on an adventure on the dragon roller coaster at the Fallbrook Library Plaza. Village News/Janet Hohenstein photo

