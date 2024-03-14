Local flood watch issued until 5:30 p.m.

A sudden torrent of rain poured down this afternoon warranting a flash flood warning until 5:30 p.m. by the National Weather Service (San Diego Division).

The storm included thunder, lightning and hail for at time in downtown Fallbrook.

Expect urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rain fall in Orange, Riverside and San Diego Counties. Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Locations that will experience flooding include Fallbrook, Camp Pendleton, Oceanside, Carlsbad, Temecula, Vista, Mission Viejo, San Clemente and Dana Point. Use caution while traveling; Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles according to the National Weather Service.