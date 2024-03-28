FPUD'S Community Benefit Program sets financial awards to seven local non-profits

2024 award recipients to receive $266,000

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Public Utility District’s Community Benefit Program sent contracts to five local non-profit organizations for 2024 improvement projects, Jim Mendelson, chairman of the committee, announced March 21.

According to Mendelson, the one-year contracts, approved by FPUD’s board of directors, went to the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance, Fallbrook Land Conservancy, Fallbrook Sports Association, Fallbrook Village Association and Mission Resource Conservation District. He expected each award to contribute to community betterment within the FPUD service area.

Several local groups requested funding from the FPUD group. The 2024 funding for projects to the five organizations totaled $265,575.

Fallbrook Beautification Alliance receives $16,000 to maintain center medians along South Mission Rd.

Fallbrook Land Conservancy qualified for two awards totaling $91,400 to prune and maintain trees in the downtown area, along the Pico Promenade and at the organization’s Los Jilgueros Preserve. In addition, FLC also will improve irrigation and weed abatement along South Mission Road.

Fallbrook Sports Association gets $32,975 to upgrade and maintain the parking area at Ingold Sports Park.

Fallbrook Village Association also received two awards. For maintenance at several venues within the village including Vince Ross Square and Jackie Heyneman Park, the group receives $36,000. This association also gets $83,000 for upkeep and additional construction to enhance the Railroad Heritage Park on Main Avenue.

Mission Resource Conservation District will use $6,000 to eradicate invasive fountain grass in the community.

Mendelson said that several non-profits submitted funding requests in late 2023. The Community Benefit Program committee made its decisions on final award recipients at a Jan. 8, 2024, meeting.

“The committee takes very seriously our mission to benefit FPUD’s ratepayers as it promotes, coordinates and oversees community projects in the district’s service area,” Mendelson said. “We hope to see more qualified non-profit candidates with an eye toward benefiting the community in the forthcoming review cycle.”

He added that the committee will open the bidding process for 2025 projects in the second half of 2024. The committee will post revised guidelines and an updated procedure for requesting awards for community projects before the bidding process opens.

Established by the Fallbrook Public Utility District’s Board of Directors in late 2022, the Community Benefit Program’s seven members meet on the second Monday of each month. The group has a framework for considering requests by FPUD-area nonprofit organizations seeking financial assistance for parks and recreation, street lighting and roads and other projects that benefit the community.

Funding proceeds are from existing San Diego County property tax revenues received by the utility. Mendelson is the chair and can be reached at 949-201-9967 or [email protected].

Submitted by the Community Benefit Program.