Three-vehicle crash on E. Mission

Village News and AC Investigations | Last updated Mar 29, 2024 7:29pm0
Village News/AC Investigations count

What appears to have been a three vehicle collision, happened tonight, at 1837 E. Mission Rd. In Fallbrook. The accident was reported at 6:06 pm. The Westbound lane was closed for a period of time.

A blue Chevy Silverado, hauling a trailer carrying furniture crashed. Also involved was a black Ford Explorer and a white GMC Sierra.

Injuries are unknown at this time. More will be reported as information is available.

