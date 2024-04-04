El Jardin building to be demolished

The saga continues with the empty El Jardin restaurant property that has often been used as a homeless encampment. On multiple occasions the fire department, sheriff's department have dealt with the chaos happening there.

Last Friday, March 29, Leo from Allstar Landscaping and Tree services and Junk Haul cleaned up the mess from the homeless camp that had taken residence inside the El Jardin building and outside on the patio. Found were kids toys, clothing, an old fireplace, chairs, and furniture that had all been brought to the premises in shopping carts which were still on the property.

There were three people in the building that morning that had to be removed by the Fallbrook Sheriff's Department.

On Monday, April 1, Scott Youngren from Youngren Construction was on the scene boarding up the doors and securing the building with a representative of the property, Marisol.

Youngren said they were hoping to get the contract to demolish the building and scrape the property and make it harder for homeless people to utilize it.