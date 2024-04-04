Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

El Jardin building to be demolished

Village News Staff and AC Investigations | Last updated Apr 04, 2024 10:56pm0
Share
Village News/AC Investigations photos count

A trailer-load of discarded belongings is ready to go to the dump; the items were left behind by homeless people who had been living at the old El Jardin property.

count

A shopping cart which was used to transport belongings is also left behind, to be taken away.

count

Some of the discarded items are seen across the street from the old El Jardin property.

The saga continues with the empty El Jardin restaurant property that has often been used as a homeless encampment. On multiple occasions the fire department, sheriff's department have dealt with the chaos happening there.

Last Friday, March 29, Leo from Allstar Landscaping and Tree services and Junk Haul cleaned up the mess from the homeless camp that had taken residence inside the El Jardin building and outside on the patio. Found were kids toys, clothing, an old fireplace, chairs, and furniture that had all been brought to the premises in shopping carts which were still on the property.

There were three people in the building that morning that had to be removed by the Fallbrook Sheriff's Department.

On Monday, April 1, Scott Youngren from Youngren Construction was on the scene boarding up the doors and securing the building with a representative of the property, Marisol.

Youngren said they were hoping to get the contract to demolish the building and scrape the property and make it harder for homeless people to utilize it.

You might be interested in:

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 04/06/2024 13:24