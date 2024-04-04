Sheriff Log

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.
March 26
1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Felony bench warrant our agency
35600 blk Asturian Way Vandalism [$400 or less]
March 27
2300 blk Via La Orilla Arrest - Obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury, possess controlled substance, use/under influence of influence of controlled substance, manufacture/sale/possess etc. brass knuckles, possess controlled substance in prison/jail
Interstate 15/Pala Rd. Arrest - Felony other agency’s warrant
5200 blk S. Mission Rd. (2) Arrests - (1) False identity to police officer, (2) Possess controlled substance and narcotic controlled substance, paraphernalia, and possession of controlled substance without prescription
100 blk W. Fig St. Death
March 28
1200 blk Old Stage Rd. Arrest - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia, use/under the influence of controlled substance
S. Mission Rd. Simple battery
200 blk Ash St. Arrest - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
1100 blk E. Mission Rd. Strong arm robbery
3100 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Simple battery
600 blk W. Elder St. Burglary - Vehicle
100 blk E. Dougherty St. Suicide - Attempt - 5150 - 72 hr observation
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury, carry concealed dirk or dagger, possess controlled substance paraphernalia
March 29
2300 blk Live Oak Park Rd. Violate domestic violence court order
1500 blk S. Mission Rd. Mental health observation - 5150 - 72 hr observation
1100 blk Sea Larke Dr. Simple battery
1100 blk Old Stage Rd. Obtain money/ect. by false pretenses [over $950]
700 blk Glenhart Pl. Prevent/dissuade victim/witness
500 blk Alturas Rd. Vandalism [$400 or less] and simple battery
1300 blk E. Mission Rd. Arrest - Violate domestic violence court order, take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft
March 30
2000 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Located other agency missing adult/juvenile
2300 blk Green Valley Rd. Arrest - Felony other agency’s warrant, contempt of court: disobey court order
1100 blk Alturas Rd. Simple battery
1600 blk Dentro De Lomas Rd. Suicide - Attempt - 5150 - 72 hr observation
March 31
200 blk E. Fallbrook St. Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
1100 blk Alturas Rd. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft
1700 blk Vista Del Lago Dr. Get credit/others I.D. etc.
35800 blk Bay Sable Ln. Burglary - Vehicle
400 blk Ammunition Rd. Simple battery
April 1
1100 blk Alturas Rd. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - 72 hr observation
2300 blk Paige Circle Arrest - Assault with a deadly weapon, contempt of court: disobey court order
