Sheriff Log

March 26

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Felony bench warrant our agency

35600 blk Asturian Way Vandalism [$400 or less]

March 27

2300 blk Via La Orilla Arrest - Obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury, possess controlled substance, use/under influence of influence of controlled substance, manufacture/sale/possess etc. brass knuckles, possess controlled substance in prison/jail

Interstate 15/Pala Rd. Arrest - Felony other agency’s warrant

5200 blk S. Mission Rd. (2) Arrests - (1) False identity to police officer, (2) Possess controlled substance and narcotic controlled substance, paraphernalia, and possession of controlled substance without prescription

100 blk W. Fig St. Death

March 28

1200 blk Old Stage Rd. Arrest - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia, use/under the influence of controlled substance

S. Mission Rd. Simple battery

200 blk Ash St. Arrest - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

1100 blk E. Mission Rd. Strong arm robbery

3100 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Simple battery

600 blk W. Elder St. Burglary - Vehicle

100 blk E. Dougherty St. Suicide - Attempt - 5150 - 72 hr observation

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury, carry concealed dirk or dagger, possess controlled substance paraphernalia

March 29

2300 blk Live Oak Park Rd. Violate domestic violence court order

1500 blk S. Mission Rd. Mental health observation - 5150 - 72 hr observation

1100 blk Sea Larke Dr. Simple battery

1100 blk Old Stage Rd. Obtain money/ect. by false pretenses [over $950]

700 blk Glenhart Pl. Prevent/dissuade victim/witness

500 blk Alturas Rd. Vandalism [$400 or less] and simple battery

1300 blk E. Mission Rd. Arrest - Violate domestic violence court order, take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

March 30

2000 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Located other agency missing adult/juvenile

2300 blk Green Valley Rd. Arrest - Felony other agency’s warrant, contempt of court: disobey court order

1100 blk Alturas Rd. Simple battery

1600 blk Dentro De Lomas Rd. Suicide - Attempt - 5150 - 72 hr observation

March 31

200 blk E. Fallbrook St. Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

1100 blk Alturas Rd. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

1700 blk Vista Del Lago Dr. Get credit/others I.D. etc.

35800 blk Bay Sable Ln. Burglary - Vehicle

400 blk Ammunition Rd. Simple battery

April 1

1100 blk Alturas Rd. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - 72 hr observation

2300 blk Paige Circle Arrest - Assault with a deadly weapon, contempt of court: disobey court order