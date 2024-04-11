Gun safety event to be held in Pala April 20

PALA – The Pala Band of Mission Indians will host a buy back event for gun safety in partnership with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday, April 20, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tribal Administrative Building, 12196 Pala Mission Road.

During the event, individuals will be able to exchange guns for gift cards with no questions asked. Important safety equipment such as cable locks and security boxes will also be available for free while supplies last.

“We are proud to be hosting a gun safety and buy back event in conjunction with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department,” said Robert Smith, Chairman of the Pala Band of Mission Indians. “We are committed to promoting the safety and wellbeing of our community, which includes encouraging responsible gun ownership practices.”

All weapons collected will be destroyed.

Submitted by Pala Band of Mission Indians.