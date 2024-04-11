Freaney and Friends concert to feature pianist Spath

FALLBROOK – Friends of the Fallbrook Library announce this month's Freaney and Friends free concert will be held Tuesday, April 23, at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the Fallbrook Library. It will feature pianist Kristen Spath.

Spath is a Boston, Massachusetts native, becoming a Southern California transplant in 2002. Originally, Spath trained as a classical pianist at the South Shore Conservatory of Music located in Hingham, Massachusetts; but soon Spath's passion developed into a love for jazz. Her studies expanded to include jazz, with a focus on theory and arranging.

With her well-respected skills as an arranger and pianist, Spath now works for several recording studios in the Los Angeles area. Composing was a natural step in her burgeoning music career. Currently, her compositions have attracted the attention of various recording artists with new releases on the horizon.

Additionally, her compositions will be featured in film and television. Keeping her work fresh with live audiences, Spath can be found performing in venues across Southern California. Immerse yourselves in the enchanting world of piano performance.

Join Spath as she weaves tales of her personal connections with each music selection she performs, delving into the lives of the composers and exploring how these timeless pieces have been embraced by artists and audiences throughout the years. Get ready to experience magic through the power of music.

The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

Submitted by Fallbrook Library.