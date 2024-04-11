Julian Woman's Club to hold annual Wildflower Show

JULIAN – The Julian Woman's Club will be hosting the 98th annual Wildflower Show on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4. The show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, and will be held in the woman's clubhouse, located at 2607 C Street, in the town of Julian.

This show features beautiful wildflowers from seven regions in and around Julian, and will exhibit samples from the many different flowering species that grow in the area. This may include cactus flowers from the high desert, lupine from Cuyamaca, or vetch from Pine Hills. Plants are labeled and arranged by area of origin.

The selection of wildflowers differs from year to year as the area experiences changes in weather and rainfall making each show a unique experience. Each colorful, intricate flower offers an example of what can be cultivated in one's backyard, as well as showing off the awe-inspiring beauty blooming in the backcountry.

The clubhouse will be adorned with artwork from local students, and there will be items for sale, including a magnificent quilt made by club members to be raffled off in an opportunity drawing.

The Wildflower Show is free to the public. Donations and sales are greatly appreciated, with proceeds going to the club's scholarship fund, and to support its community. All are invited to join in celebrating the breathtaking beauty found in and around Julian.

For additional information visit http://www.julianwomansclub.org/.

Submitted by the Julian Woman's Club.