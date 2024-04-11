Partial solar eclipse seen across Southern California

The sun is partially blocked by the moon during a partial solar eclipse Monday, April 8. While the eclipse was total for nearly 32 million people across the United States on a path from Texas to Maine, people watching in Southern California saw roughly 52% of the sun covered at the height of the event which began locally shortly after 10:30 a.m. when the shadow of the moon, or umbra, began to block out the sun. The peak of the eclipse, which lasted nearly 2 hours, occurred around 11:12 a.m. with the moon finally clearing the sun at 12:24 p.m., according to NASA. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
