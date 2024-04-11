UPDATE: Fallbrook man identified as carjacking suspect

UPDATE: A Fallbrook man, Chase Trulove, 18, was one of the two men arrested for the Escondido carjacking that ended in Fallbrook on Saturday, sending one woman to the hospital. Trulove was arrested on charges including carjacking, conspiracy, hit and run, and evading police. He is being held in Vista Detention Facility on $75,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, April 17.

Escondido carjacking ends in Fallbrook

San Diego County Sheriff Lt Wilson confirmed to Village News that a carjacking that started in Escondido this afternoon at about 2:30 pm, Saturday, 04-13-24, ended in Fallbrook with a car crash at 3:45 pm. Two people were arrested and a woman was transported to Camp Pendleton Hospital with minor injuries.

A chase ensued from Escondido after a woman was forced out of her car at gunpoint. Escondido Police started the chase. CHP, and eventually Fallbrook Sheriff's Department assisted. It ended in Fallbrook with an accident at W. Fallbrook St. and S. Mission Rd. with an innocent victim in the other vehicle who was transported by North County Fire Protection District ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The suspects were spotted in Fallbrook and a pursuit ensued. After the crash was reported, one suspect ran and was apprehended about a block away. The other suspect was arrested as well. One of the suspects was armed.

More information will be reported on Monday.