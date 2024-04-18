Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Piece of local history up for auction

Last updated Apr 17, 2024 8:25pm0
Share

This vintage Fallbrook Landmarks Blanket is being auctioned off as a fundraiser for the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary at its Whiskers & Tails Resale Gift Boutique. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary's Whiskers & Tails Resale Gift Boutique will hold a silent auction for a vintage Fallbrook Landmarks Blanket.

Bidding opened (in store) Monday, April 15 and the winner will be announced Sunday, April 21 at the close of the Fallbrook Avocado Festival.

The store will be open during the festival 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 746 South Main Ave. All proceeds will benefit local animals-in-need at Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary and are tax deductible.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary.

You might be interested in:

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 04/17/2024 21:05