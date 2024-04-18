Piece of local history up for auction

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary's Whiskers & Tails Resale Gift Boutique will hold a silent auction for a vintage Fallbrook Landmarks Blanket.

Bidding opened (in store) Monday, April 15 and the winner will be announced Sunday, April 21 at the close of the Fallbrook Avocado Festival.

The store will be open during the festival 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 746 South Main Ave. All proceeds will benefit local animals-in-need at Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary and are tax deductible.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary.