Boys & Girls Clubs of North County holds Great Futures Gala

FALLBROOK – Boys & Girls Clubs of North County gathered over 200 of their closest friends, dignitaries, and supporters on Saturday, April 13, to celebrate their Great Futures Gala at the Pechanga Resort & Casino. With over $225,000 raised, this fundraiser broke records.

"We are excited we broke our record this year by raising over $225,000 at the gala to better serve our local kids and families," said Allison Barclay, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of North County, "We truly appreciate our loyal and dedicated supporters who make Great Futures possible for our Club members."

Platinum sponsors Jim and Jeanette Short, Bob and Susan Lucy, The Angel Society of Fallbrook, and Del Rey Avocado were honored for their generous support along with the many other event sponsors. Tommy Sablan, "Little Tommy," volunteered as emcee for the night and kept the guests entertained.

Eighth-grader Veronica Perez gave a moving speech on how the Club and Club staff have motivated her to achieve academic and personal success. Two different Baile Folklorico groups from the club entertained the crowd with traditional dances. After a lively auction, the guests danced the night away to the upbeat music of the John Demps Full Effect Band.

The prestigious Champion of Youth Award was presented to Siegrid Stillman for her years of serving Fallbrook youth on the Board of Boys & Girls Clubs of North County and in the greater Fallbrook Community first as a teacher for many years for the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District and then on the Governing Board of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District after she retired from teaching.

The Helping Hand Award was presented to the Fallbrook Regional Health District for their dedication to giving Fallbrook youth a "helping hand" by supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of North County in many ways and the Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Club Board Member Paul Norberg for his many years of service.

For over 60 years, the Club has been the place for youth to go during out-of-school time for fun memories with friends, programs that enhance their learning experience, and relationships with caring staff.

Boys & Girls Clubs of North County currently serves over 2,500 every year in their 11 different sites throughout Fallbrook, Bonsall, and Rainbow. Be on the lookout for the opening of their new Teen Center this summer. Young people in grades 9-12 will be welcome.

To find out more about how the Boys & Girls Club helps the kids in the community, visit http://www.bgcnorthcounty.org.

Submitted by Boys & Girls Clubs of North County.