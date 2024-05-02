Don Dornon Games celebrate youth athletics and community spirit

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
FALLBROOK – The Don Dornon Games, a cherished tradition in Fallbrook, once again brought together the community in celebration of youth athletics and camaraderie for the 51st time. Originally established by the Fallbrook Street PTA and student council, and spearheaded by the dedicated leadership of Don Dornon, a beloved teacher, the games have evolved into an annual highlight for the region.
Following Dornon's passing in 1976, the community rallied to establish a memorial fund ensuring the continuation of the track meet. In 1977, the event was renamed the Dornon Games in honor of Dornon's unwavering commitment to the youth of Fallbrook.
This year's event, held on Saturday, April 20, showcased the talents and dedication of 525 student athletes from 4th to 6th grade across all of Fallbrook Union Elementary School District's elementary schools.
The event, serving as a year-end celebration of the Physical Education program, was made possible through the tremendous support of over 110 volunteers, including 84 students from Fallbrook High School, who eagerly lent their time and energy to ensure the success of the event.
The Don Dornon Games exemplify the spirit of community and the power of youth athletics to bring us together. It's inspiring to see generations of volunteers and students unite in the pursuit of excellence and sportsmanship.
Besides the 84 student volunteers from Fallbrook High School, the event saw the participation of 21 Marines from Camp Pendleton, further emphasizing the unity and collaboration among different segments of the community.
"The Don Dornon Games owe much of their success to the collaborative efforts of various organizations and individuals. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Marines from Camp Pendleton and esteemed organizations such as the Fallbrook Village Rotary, Fallbrook's National Charity League, and the Fallbrook High School Track and Field Department, Coaches, and students for their invaluable contributions." said Seth Trench, Director of Communications for FUESD.
"In the true spirit of Don Dornon's legacy, FUESD students embraced the challenge of giving their best efforts, whether in running, jumping, throwing, or tugging. We congratulate Live Oak Elementary for being awarded the Marciano Gonzales Memorial Sportsmanship Trophy once again this year," added Trench.
2024 MARCIANO GONZALES MEMORIAL SPORTSMANSHIP TROPHY
1st Live Oak
2nd Maie Ellis
3rd William H Frazier
TEAM AWARDS 2024
4th Grade Girls
1st San Onofre 36.0
2nd Mary Fay Pendleton 31.0
3rd Maie Ellis 27.0
4th Grade Boys
1st Live Oak 33.5
2nd Maie Ellis 33.0
3rd William H Frazier 30.5
5th Grade Girls
1st Maie Ellis 49.0
2nd Live Oak 45.0
3rd Mary Fay Pendleton 29.5
5th Grade Boys
1st Maie Ellis 42.0
2nd William H Frazier 33.5
3rd Live Oak 32.0
6th Grade Girls
1st Mary Fay Pendleton 33.0 (Tie)
1st William H Frazier 33.0 (Tie)
2nd Maie Ellis 30.0
3rd Live Oak 28.5
6th Grade Boys
1st Maie Ellis 46.0
2nd William H Frazier 37.5
3rd Live Oak 36.5
55 METER DASH
4th Grade Girls
1st San Onofre 00:08.19 Londyn Forest
2nd Maie Ellis 00:08.81 Nancy Leon
3rd Mary Fay Pendleton 00:09.09 Yenni Tafolla
4th Live Oak 00:09.41 Leah Becker
5th William H Frazier 00:09.62 Topanga Laurenson
4th Grade Boys
1st Maie Ellis 00:08.5 Stanley Gill
2nd Fallbrook STEM 00:09.13 Alexis Lucas Silver
3rd Live Oak 00:09.44 Moises Moreno
4th San Onofre 00:09.56 Julian Ayala
5th William H Frazier 00:09.69 Antonio Garcia
100 METER DASH
4th Grade Girls
1st Mary Fay Pendleton 00:15.06 Nitill Tolliver
2nd San Onofre 00:16.53 Annabelle Montero
3rd Maie Ellis 00:16.65 Alexa Ruiz Gamino
4th Live Oak 00:17.31 Emilia Bell
5th La Paloma 00:17:57 Luisa Rodas
4th Grade Boys
1st Fallbrook STEM 00:15.00 Damian Robles
2nd Live Oak 00:15.93 Carter Dickey
3rd San Onofre 00:16.25 Garek Lehman
4th Maie Ellis 00:16.62 Leijan Garcia
5th Mary Fay Pendleton 00:16.81 Caleb Laurita
200 METER RUN
4th Grade Girls
1st San Onofre 00:33.53 Audrina Jimenez
2nd William H Frazier 00:34.52 Teresa de Guadalupe Pascual Pedro
3rd Maie Ellis 00:35.69 Bentley Carta
4th La Paloma 00:37.46 Manuela Garcia Pedro
5th Fallbrook STEM 00:38.19 Sandra Serrano Cruz
4th Grade Boys
1st William H Frazier 00:33.50 Julian Hernandez
2nd Mary Fay Pendleton 00:34.35 Nathan Mills
3rd Live Oak 00:35.12 Jesus Rocha
4th Fallbrook STEM 00:36.81 Joel del Razo
5th Maie Ellis 00:37.75 Raymond Martinez
400 METER RUN
4th Grade Girls
1st William H Frazier 01:16.00 Monserat Sanchez
2nd La Paloma 01:17.65 Mia Campa
3rd Mary Fay Pendleton 01:21.00 AuBri Graham
4th San Onofre 01:22.00 Adilene Larson
5th Live Oak 01:22.31 Arely Vasquez
4th Grade Boys
1st Mary Fay Pendleton 01:17.00 Julius Murphy
2nd Live Oak 01:21.46 Carter Rodriguez
3rd William H Frazier 01:23.59 Julian Galicia
4th San Onofre 01:24.19 Jericho McCoy
5th Maie Ellis 01:24.72 Luis Jesus Gonzalez
400 METER RELAY
4th Grade Girls
1st Mary Fay Pendleton 01:04.78
2nd Maie Ellis 01:05.65
3rd San Onofre 01:07.03
4th William H Frazier 01:10.15
5th Live Oak 01:10.16
4th Grade Boys
1st Maie Ellis 01:05.37
2nd Live Oak 01:08.00
3rd Fallbrook STEM 01:09.00
4th William H Frazier 01:09.53
5th Mary Fay Pendleton 01:09.91
450 METER SHUTTLE RELAY
4th Grade
1st Maie Ellis 01:26.75
2nd Mary Fay Pendleton 01:31.47
3rd Live Oak 01:31.59
4th San Onofre 01:32.00
5th William H Frazier 01:33.28
RUNNING LONG JUMP
4th Grade Girls
1st San Onofre 10'10.5" Kennadi Beckley
2nd Live Oak 9'8.25" Arely Vasquez
3rd William H Frazier 9'6.75" Monserat Sanchez
4th San Onofre 9'2.75" Isis Dearing
5th Maie Ellis 9'.75" Bentley Carta
4th Grade Boys
1st William H Frazier 10'11" Julian Galicia
2nd Live Oak 10'5.25" Jesus Rocha
3rd Live Oak 10'2.25" Carter Rodriguez
4th Mary Fay Pendleton 10'2" Julius Murphy
5th Maie Ellis 9'11.5" Diego Rodriguez
STANDING LONG JUMP
4th Grade Girls
1st Mary Fay Pendleton 71" Grace Rivera
2nd San Onofre 70" Bella Jones
3rd Maie Ellis 69.4" Nancy Leon
4th San Onofre 69.2" Audrina Jimenez
5th William H Frazier 65.8" Teresa de Guadalupe Pascual Pedro
4th Grade Boys
1st San Onofre 73" Garek Lehman
2nd Mary Fay Pendleton 72" Nathan Mills
3rd Maie Ellis 69" Dominick Tomas Sebastian
4th Live Oak 67.9" Cason Jarnagan
5th William H Frazier 67.8" Titus Dutcher
SOFTBALL THROW
4th Grade Girls
1st William H Frazier 100' Topanga Laurenson
2nd Maie Ellis 79' Talia Cabrera
3rd William H Frazier 72' Saliah Soanes
4th Mary Fay Pendleton 71'5";70'9";69'5" Gina Santucci
5th Live Oak 72'; 69'3"; 64'3" Yaretzy Navarro
4th Grade Boys
1st William H Frazier 130' Julian Hernandez
2nd Maie Ellis 116'5" Isaias Cortez
3rd Fallbrook STEM 98'7" Angel Perez
4th William H Frazier 94'9"; 94'8" Khoda Whiteside
5th Live Oak 94'9"; 93'5" Iker Lozada
TUG - OF - WAR
4th Grade Girls
1st Live Oak
2nd La Paloma
3rd Mary Fay Pendleton
4th Maie Ellis
5th Fallbrook STEM
4th Grade Boys
1st Maie Ellis
2nd Live Oak
3rd William H Frazier
4th La Paloma
5th Fallbrook STEM
55 METER DASH
5th Grade Girls
1st Mary Fay Pendleton 00:08.28 Londyn Swinney
2nd Live Oak 00:08.50 Claire Vance
3rd Maie Ellis 00.08.97 Madeline Stevens
4th Fallbrook STEM 00:09.78 Geraldine Valezquez
5th William H Frazier 00:11.00 Brea Young
5th Grade Boys
1st Live Oak 00:08.78 Geno Blas
2nd San Onofre 00.08.80 Damien Cuellar
3rd Maie Ellis 00:08.97 Stryker Cano
4th Fallbrook STEM 00:09.08 Vinny Meza Vargas
5th William H Frazier 00:09.31 Jayden Lopez
100 METER DASH
5th Grade Girls
1st Live Oak 00:15.15 Monroe Le
2nd Mary Fay Pendleton 00:15.57 Antonia Thomas
3rd Maie Ellis 00:15.98 June Lucy
4th William H Frazier 00:15.97 Martha Antonio Rodas
5th San Onofre 00:16.59 Paisley Schneider
5th Grade Boys
1st San Onofre 00:14.62 Chace Cunningham
2nd William H Frazier 00:15.14 Christian Collins
3rd Fallbrook STEM 00:15.57 Ayden Varner Johnson
4th Maie Ellis 00:16.22 Adrian Rodriguez
5th Mary Fay Pendleton 00:16.47 Camilo (Raul) Concepcíon
200 METER RUN
5th Grade Girls
1st Live Oak 00:32.05 Isabella Mohamed
2nd Maie Ellis 00:32.94 Emily Stevens
3rd Fallbrook STEM 00:33.50 Sofia Taylor
4th William H Frazier 00:35.35 Sofia Lozano
5th Mary Fay Pendleton 00:35.98 Lailah Haney
5th Grade Boys
1st Maie Ellis 00:31.10 Eduardo Nieto
2nd William H Frazier 00:32.72 Eduardo Leon
3rd Fallbrook STEM 00:33.78 Giovanni Lita Rivera
4th San Onofre 00:34.84 Vincent Castano
5th Mary Fay Pendleton 00:35.94 Hunter Gibson
400 METER RUN
5th Grade Girls
1st Live Oak 01:14.00 Chloe Canfield
2nd Maie Ellis 01:16.00 Eleanor Golbeck
3rd San Onofre 01:19.00 Blake Harmon
4th William H Frazier 01:26.00 Ana Juan
5th La Paloma 01:31.00 Emily Avalos Flores
5th Grade Boys
1st Maie Ellis 01:08.00 Caleb Mejia
2nd Mary Fay Pendleton 01:16.00 Everett Thibodeau
3rd William H Frazier 01:17.00 Mateo Lopez
4th Fallbrook STEM 01:24.00 Timoteo Rodas Dominguez
5th San Onofre 01:26.00 Niko Rodriguez
800 METER RUN
5th Grade Girls
1st Maie Ellis 03:04.68 Joy Mills
2nd Live Oak 03:04.72 Jacqueline Orozco
3rd Mary Fay Pendleton 03:13.00 Savannah Walton
4th La Paloma 03:21.19 Carmen Domingo Martin
5th San Onofre 03:21.22 Jasmine Colorado
5th Grade Boys
1st Maie Ellis 02:50.0 Ethan Brydon
2nd Mary Fay Pendleton 02:50.07 Beckett Moore
3rd William H Frazier 03:01.00 Mateo Raymundo
4th Live Oak 03:04.62 Domingo Cristobal
5th La Paloma 03:04.64 Samuel Rodriguez Basabe
400 METER RELAY
5th Grade Girls
1st Maie Ellis 01:02.44
2nd Mary Fay Pendleton 01:03.31
3rd Live Oak 01:04.66
4th William H Frazier 01:06.00
5th Fallbrook STEM 01:07.62
5th Grade Boys
1st William H Frazier 01:02.63
2nd Maie Ellis 01:02.68
3rd Live Oak 01:04.09
4th San Onofre 01:04.22
5th Mary Fay Pendleton 01:05.00
450 METER SHUTTLE RELAY
5th Grade
1st Maie Ellis 01:22.38
2nd Live Oak 01.23.78
3rd William H Frazier 01:25.81
4th San Onofre 01:29.03
5th Mary Fay Pendleton 01:30.00
RUNNING LONG JUMP
5th Grade Girls
1st Live Oak 11'.75" Penelope Taylor
2nd Maie Ellis 10'5.5" Joy Mills
3rd Mary Fay Pendleton 10'4.5" Lailah Haney
4th San Onofre 10'4.25" Alivia Reagles
5th Fallbrook STEM 10'3.5" Sofia Taylor
5th Grade Boys
1st Live Oak 12'6" Domingo Cristobal
2nd Mary Fay Pendleton 11'11.75"; 11'8.75" Beckett Moore
3rd William H Frazier 11'11.75"; 10'5.25" Eduardo Leon
4th Maie Ellis 11'10.75" Ethan Brydon
5th Fallbrook STEM 11'5" Ayden Varner Johnson
STANDING LONG JUMP
5th Grade Girls
1st Mary Fay Pendleton 85.3" Londyn Swinney
2nd Maie Ellis 76.2" Eleanor Golbeck
3rd Maie Ellis 73.3" Sofia Garcia Valdez
4th Live Oak 70.7" Lela Anderson
5th Fallbrook STEM 69" Allison Ambrose
5th Grade Boys
1st Maie Ellis 82" Caleb Mejia
2nd La Paloma 75.1" Hector Carrillo
3rd Mary Fay Pendleton 72.7" Hunter Gibson
4th Live Oak 72.4" Liam Galentine
5th William H Frazier 69.6" Mateo Raymundo
SOFTBALL THROW
5th Grade Girls
1st La Paloma 112' Makayla West
2nd La Paloma 107' Alexis West
3rd Maie Ellis 99'8" June Lucy
4th Live Oak 98' Isabella Mohamed
5th William H Frazier 95' Annabella Gonzalez
5th Grade Boys
1st William H Frazier 138'7" Holden Ritter
2nd Live Oak 135' Geno Blas
3rd La Paloma 128'7" Mason Rodarte
4th San Onofre 124'8" Damien Cuellar
5th Live Oak 119'2" Christian Villalobos
TUG - OF - WAR
5th Grade Girls
1st Maie Ellis
2nd Live Oak
3rd La Paloma
4th Mary Fay Pendleton
5th William H Frazier
5th Grade Boys
1st Live Oak
2nd Maie Ellis
3rd La Paloma
4th Mary Fay Pendleton
5th William H Frazier
55 METER DASH
6th Grade Girls
1st Mary Fay Pendleton 00:08.38 Kaiden Smith
2nd William H Frazier 00:08.81 Jeraldin Barranco
3rd Maie Ellis 00:08.87 Makayla Harris-Iniguez
4th Live Oak 00:08.89 Adriana Gomez
5th San Onofre 00:09.25 Skylier Jones
6th Grade Boys
1st William H Frazier 00:08.22 Andres Orozco Velazquez
2nd Maie Ellis 00:08.62 Emilio Castillo
3rd Mary Fay Pendleton 00:08.63 Darrell Sims
4th San Onofre 00:08.68 CJ McKenzie
5th Live Oak 00:08.70 Colton Ross
100 METER DASH
6th Grade Girls
1st Fallbrook STEM 00:14.78 Larissa Nocito
2nd Mary Fay Pendleton 00:15.57 Kaylynn McGowan
3rd Live Oak 00:16.15 Alondra Barraza
4th William H Frazier 00:16.41 Liv Penaloza
5th Maie Ellis 00:16.50 Ella Hogan
6th Grade Boys
1st William H Frazier 00:14.19 Jayce Cortes
2nd Mary Fay Pendleton 00:14.59 Jaxson Wilson
3rd Live Oak 00:14.87 Damien Briones
4th Maie Ellis 00:15.00 Kevin Alegria
5th San Onofre 00:15.28 Jaden Prayer
200 METER RUN
6th Grade Girls
1st La Paloma 00:31.93 Finley Hamblin
2nd William H Frazier 00:33.25 Alina Augafa
3rd Live Oak 00:33.94 Alondra Ramirez
4th Mary Fay Pendleton 00:34.53 Jayleen Estrada
5th Maie Ellis 00:35.25 Jennifer Ramirez
6th Grade Boys
1st Maie Ellis 00:30.19 George Lee
2nd William H Frazier 00:32.09 Daniel Mendez Barnett
3rd Mary Fay Pendleton 00:32.12 England Aaron
4th La Paloma 00:32.56 Damian Sanchez
5th Fallbrook STEM 00:33.81 John Anderson
400 METER RUN
6th Grade Girls
1st Mary Fay Pendleton 01:15.00 Brielle McBride
2nd Maie Ellis 01:20.19 Camila Guzman
3rd William H Frazier 01:21.00 Eva Quintana
4th Live Oak 01:22.94 Kali Boveda
5th San Onofre 01:28.00 Lunabella Doss
6th Grade Boys
1st William H Frazier 01:10.00 Hayden Draper
2nd La Paloma 01:14.00 Alexander IG Quintanar
3rd Maie Ellis 01:16.00 Max Yan
4th Live Oak 01:17.47 Noah Hernandez
5th San Onofre 01:18.00 Skyler Rice
800 METER RUN
6th Grade Girls
1st San Onofre 03:16.00 Bethel Neises
2nd La Paloma 03:19.00 Ximena Palomino
3rd Mary Fay Pendleton 03:33.00 Lillian Simmons
4th Maie Ellis 03:34.00 Cora Montgomery
5th William H Frazier 03:38.00 Sabrina Salvador Zacarias
6th Grade Boys
1st La Paloma 02:44.00 Emmanuel Rodriguez
2nd William H Frazier 02:53.00 William Gonzalez Raymundo
3rd Live Oak 03:03.00 Ryan Vu
4th San Onofre 03:09.00 Dominic Estrada
5th Fallbrook STEM 03:20.00 Derrek Campos
1600 METER RUN
6th Grade Girls
1st Maie Ellis 06:01.00 Julieta Hernandez
2nd Mary Fay Pendleton 06:03.00 Natalie Larkin
3rd Live Oak 06:40.00 Elisa Moreno
4th La Paloma 06:46.00 Luz Gerardo Gallardo
5th San Onofre 07:57.00 Charlotte Reukema
6th Grade Boys
1st La Paloma 05:53.00 Samuel Pulley
2nd Live Oak 05:59.00 Noah Rubalcaba
3rd Maie Ellis 06:03.00 Xavi Montillo
4th Fallbrook STEM 06:07.00 Matias Ramirez
5th William H Frazier 06:20.00 Jonathan Leon (Tie)
5th Mary Fay Pendleton 06:20.00 Landon Madrid (Tie)
400 METER RELAY
6th Grade Girls
1st Live Oak 01:01.31
2nd Mary Fay Pendleton 01:02.00
3rd William H Frazier 01:02.82
4th Maie Ellis 01:05.00
5th Fallbrook STEM 01:06.43
6th Grade Boys
1st Maie Ellis 00:58.66
2nd William H Frazier 01:03.79
3rd Live Oak 01:03.81
4th Mary Fay Pendleton 01:04.00
5th La Paloma 01:04.21
450 METER SHUTTLE RELAY
6th Grade
1st William H Frazier 01:21.94
2nd Maie Ellis 01:23.50
3rd Live Oak 01:23.54
4th La Paloma 01:27.00
5th San Onofre 01:32.00
RUNNING LONG JUMP
6th Grade Girls
1st William H Frazier 11'4" Jeraldin Barranco
2nd Live Oak 11'1" Elisa Moreno
3rd Maie Ellis 10'8.5" Kamila Olague
4th Mary Fay Pendleton 10'4.25" Kaya Samples
5th San Onofre 10'3.25" Taylor Heater
6th Grade Boys
1st Maie Ellis 13'7" George Lee
2nd William H Frazier 12'8.5" Joseph Velasquez
3rd La Paloma 12'1.5" Johnny Maldonado
4th Live Oak 11'8.25" Noah Rubalcaba
5th Live Oak 11'6.5" Zach Burke
STANDING LONG JUMP
6th Grade Girls
1st William H Frazier 75.6" Alina Augafa
2nd Maie Ellis 74.6" Camila Guzman
3rd San Onofre 74.3" Skylier Jones
4th San Onofre 73.7" Charlotte Reukema
5th Mary Fay Pendleton 66.6" Hailey Henson
6th Grade Boys
1st Maie Ellis 81" Max Yan
2nd Maie Ellis 79.1" Emilio Castillo
3rd Live Oak 78.6" Colton Ross
4th San Onofre 78.2" Eli Sporka
5th San Onofre 76" Dominnic Estrada
SOFTBALL THROW
6th Grade Girls
1st Mary Fay Pendleton 130'4" Alyssa Richardson
2nd Fallbrook STEM 129'1" Larissa Nocito
3rd La Paloma 106'4" Keira Clapp
4th Fallbrook STEM 98'4" Serenity Harthcock
5th Maie Ellis 97'2" Khloe Gonzalez
6th Grade Boys
1st Fallbrook STEM 161'3" Laylon Crespin
2nd Live Oak 160'1" Jack Mowry
3rd Live Oak 155'7" Dominick Blackman
4th San Onofre 140' Ben Weiss
5th San Onofre 139'3" CJ McKenzie
TUG - OF - WAR
6th Grade Girls
1st La Paloma
2nd Live Oak
3rd Fallbrook STEM
4th Maie Ellis
5th Mary Fay Pendleton
6th Grade Boys
1st Live Oak
2nd Maie Ellis
3rd La Paloma
4th Fallbrook STEM
5th Mary Fay Pendleton
