Don Dornon Games celebrate youth athletics and community spirit

FALLBROOK – The Don Dornon Games, a cherished tradition in Fallbrook, once again brought together the community in celebration of youth athletics and camaraderie for the 51st time. Originally established by the Fallbrook Street PTA and student council, and spearheaded by the dedicated leadership of Don Dornon, a beloved teacher, the games have evolved into an annual highlight for the region.

Following Dornon's passing in 1976, the community rallied to establish a memorial fund ensuring the continuation of the track meet. In 1977, the event was renamed the Dornon Games in honor of Dornon's unwavering commitment to the youth of Fallbrook.

This year's event, held on Saturday, April 20, showcased the talents and dedication of 525 student athletes from 4th to 6th grade across all of Fallbrook Union Elementary School District's elementary schools.

The event, serving as a year-end celebration of the Physical Education program, was made possible through the tremendous support of over 110 volunteers, including 84 students from Fallbrook High School, who eagerly lent their time and energy to ensure the success of the event.

The Don Dornon Games exemplify the spirit of community and the power of youth athletics to bring us together. It's inspiring to see generations of volunteers and students unite in the pursuit of excellence and sportsmanship.

Besides the 84 student volunteers from Fallbrook High School, the event saw the participation of 21 Marines from Camp Pendleton, further emphasizing the unity and collaboration among different segments of the community.

"The Don Dornon Games owe much of their success to the collaborative efforts of various organizations and individuals. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Marines from Camp Pendleton and esteemed organizations such as the Fallbrook Village Rotary, Fallbrook's National Charity League, and the Fallbrook High School Track and Field Department, Coaches, and students for their invaluable contributions." said Seth Trench, Director of Communications for FUESD.

"In the true spirit of Don Dornon's legacy, FUESD students embraced the challenge of giving their best efforts, whether in running, jumping, throwing, or tugging. We congratulate Live Oak Elementary for being awarded the Marciano Gonzales Memorial Sportsmanship Trophy once again this year," added Trench.

2024 MARCIANO GONZALES MEMORIAL SPORTSMANSHIP TROPHY

1st Live Oak

2nd Maie Ellis

3rd William H Frazier

TEAM AWARDS 2024

4th Grade Girls

1st San Onofre 36.0

2nd Mary Fay Pendleton 31.0

3rd Maie Ellis 27.0

4th Grade Boys

1st Live Oak 33.5

2nd Maie Ellis 33.0

3rd William H Frazier 30.5

5th Grade Girls

1st Maie Ellis 49.0

2nd Live Oak 45.0

3rd Mary Fay Pendleton 29.5

5th Grade Boys

1st Maie Ellis 42.0

2nd William H Frazier 33.5

3rd Live Oak 32.0

6th Grade Girls

1st Mary Fay Pendleton 33.0 (Tie)

1st William H Frazier 33.0 (Tie)

2nd Maie Ellis 30.0

3rd Live Oak 28.5

6th Grade Boys

1st Maie Ellis 46.0

2nd William H Frazier 37.5

3rd Live Oak 36.5

55 METER DASH

4th Grade Girls

1st San Onofre 00:08.19 Londyn Forest

2nd Maie Ellis 00:08.81 Nancy Leon

3rd Mary Fay Pendleton 00:09.09 Yenni Tafolla

4th Live Oak 00:09.41 Leah Becker

5th William H Frazier 00:09.62 Topanga Laurenson

4th Grade Boys

1st Maie Ellis 00:08.5 Stanley Gill

2nd Fallbrook STEM 00:09.13 Alexis Lucas Silver

3rd Live Oak 00:09.44 Moises Moreno

4th San Onofre 00:09.56 Julian Ayala

5th William H Frazier 00:09.69 Antonio Garcia

100 METER DASH

4th Grade Girls

1st Mary Fay Pendleton 00:15.06 Nitill Tolliver

2nd San Onofre 00:16.53 Annabelle Montero

3rd Maie Ellis 00:16.65 Alexa Ruiz Gamino

4th Live Oak 00:17.31 Emilia Bell

5th La Paloma 00:17:57 Luisa Rodas

4th Grade Boys

1st Fallbrook STEM 00:15.00 Damian Robles

2nd Live Oak 00:15.93 Carter Dickey

3rd San Onofre 00:16.25 Garek Lehman

4th Maie Ellis 00:16.62 Leijan Garcia

5th Mary Fay Pendleton 00:16.81 Caleb Laurita

200 METER RUN

4th Grade Girls

1st San Onofre 00:33.53 Audrina Jimenez

2nd William H Frazier 00:34.52 Teresa de Guadalupe Pascual Pedro

3rd Maie Ellis 00:35.69 Bentley Carta

4th La Paloma 00:37.46 Manuela Garcia Pedro

5th Fallbrook STEM 00:38.19 Sandra Serrano Cruz

4th Grade Boys

1st William H Frazier 00:33.50 Julian Hernandez

2nd Mary Fay Pendleton 00:34.35 Nathan Mills

3rd Live Oak 00:35.12 Jesus Rocha

4th Fallbrook STEM 00:36.81 Joel del Razo

5th Maie Ellis 00:37.75 Raymond Martinez

400 METER RUN

4th Grade Girls

1st William H Frazier 01:16.00 Monserat Sanchez

2nd La Paloma 01:17.65 Mia Campa

3rd Mary Fay Pendleton 01:21.00 AuBri Graham

4th San Onofre 01:22.00 Adilene Larson

5th Live Oak 01:22.31 Arely Vasquez

4th Grade Boys

1st Mary Fay Pendleton 01:17.00 Julius Murphy

2nd Live Oak 01:21.46 Carter Rodriguez

3rd William H Frazier 01:23.59 Julian Galicia

4th San Onofre 01:24.19 Jericho McCoy

5th Maie Ellis 01:24.72 Luis Jesus Gonzalez

400 METER RELAY

4th Grade Girls

1st Mary Fay Pendleton 01:04.78

2nd Maie Ellis 01:05.65

3rd San Onofre 01:07.03

4th William H Frazier 01:10.15

5th Live Oak 01:10.16

4th Grade Boys

1st Maie Ellis 01:05.37

2nd Live Oak 01:08.00

3rd Fallbrook STEM 01:09.00

4th William H Frazier 01:09.53

5th Mary Fay Pendleton 01:09.91

450 METER SHUTTLE RELAY

4th Grade

1st Maie Ellis 01:26.75

2nd Mary Fay Pendleton 01:31.47

3rd Live Oak 01:31.59

4th San Onofre 01:32.00

5th William H Frazier 01:33.28

RUNNING LONG JUMP

4th Grade Girls

1st San Onofre 10'10.5" Kennadi Beckley

2nd Live Oak 9'8.25" Arely Vasquez

3rd William H Frazier 9'6.75" Monserat Sanchez

4th San Onofre 9'2.75" Isis Dearing

5th Maie Ellis 9'.75" Bentley Carta

4th Grade Boys

1st William H Frazier 10'11" Julian Galicia

2nd Live Oak 10'5.25" Jesus Rocha

3rd Live Oak 10'2.25" Carter Rodriguez

4th Mary Fay Pendleton 10'2" Julius Murphy

5th Maie Ellis 9'11.5" Diego Rodriguez

STANDING LONG JUMP

4th Grade Girls

1st Mary Fay Pendleton 71" Grace Rivera

2nd San Onofre 70" Bella Jones

3rd Maie Ellis 69.4" Nancy Leon

4th San Onofre 69.2" Audrina Jimenez

5th William H Frazier 65.8" Teresa de Guadalupe Pascual Pedro

4th Grade Boys

1st San Onofre 73" Garek Lehman

2nd Mary Fay Pendleton 72" Nathan Mills

3rd Maie Ellis 69" Dominick Tomas Sebastian

4th Live Oak 67.9" Cason Jarnagan

5th William H Frazier 67.8" Titus Dutcher

SOFTBALL THROW

4th Grade Girls

1st William H Frazier 100' Topanga Laurenson

2nd Maie Ellis 79' Talia Cabrera

3rd William H Frazier 72' Saliah Soanes

4th Mary Fay Pendleton 71'5";70'9";69'5" Gina Santucci

5th Live Oak 72'; 69'3"; 64'3" Yaretzy Navarro

4th Grade Boys

1st William H Frazier 130' Julian Hernandez

2nd Maie Ellis 116'5" Isaias Cortez

3rd Fallbrook STEM 98'7" Angel Perez

4th William H Frazier 94'9"; 94'8" Khoda Whiteside

5th Live Oak 94'9"; 93'5" Iker Lozada

TUG - OF - WAR

4th Grade Girls

1st Live Oak

2nd La Paloma

3rd Mary Fay Pendleton

4th Maie Ellis

5th Fallbrook STEM

4th Grade Boys

1st Maie Ellis

2nd Live Oak

3rd William H Frazier

4th La Paloma

5th Fallbrook STEM

55 METER DASH

5th Grade Girls

1st Mary Fay Pendleton 00:08.28 Londyn Swinney

2nd Live Oak 00:08.50 Claire Vance

3rd Maie Ellis 00.08.97 Madeline Stevens

4th Fallbrook STEM 00:09.78 Geraldine Valezquez

5th William H Frazier 00:11.00 Brea Young

5th Grade Boys

1st Live Oak 00:08.78 Geno Blas

2nd San Onofre 00.08.80 Damien Cuellar

3rd Maie Ellis 00:08.97 Stryker Cano

4th Fallbrook STEM 00:09.08 Vinny Meza Vargas

5th William H Frazier 00:09.31 Jayden Lopez

100 METER DASH

5th Grade Girls

1st Live Oak 00:15.15 Monroe Le

2nd Mary Fay Pendleton 00:15.57 Antonia Thomas

3rd Maie Ellis 00:15.98 June Lucy

4th William H Frazier 00:15.97 Martha Antonio Rodas

5th San Onofre 00:16.59 Paisley Schneider

5th Grade Boys

1st San Onofre 00:14.62 Chace Cunningham

2nd William H Frazier 00:15.14 Christian Collins

3rd Fallbrook STEM 00:15.57 Ayden Varner Johnson

4th Maie Ellis 00:16.22 Adrian Rodriguez

5th Mary Fay Pendleton 00:16.47 Camilo (Raul) Concepcíon

200 METER RUN

5th Grade Girls

1st Live Oak 00:32.05 Isabella Mohamed

2nd Maie Ellis 00:32.94 Emily Stevens

3rd Fallbrook STEM 00:33.50 Sofia Taylor

4th William H Frazier 00:35.35 Sofia Lozano

5th Mary Fay Pendleton 00:35.98 Lailah Haney

5th Grade Boys

1st Maie Ellis 00:31.10 Eduardo Nieto

2nd William H Frazier 00:32.72 Eduardo Leon

3rd Fallbrook STEM 00:33.78 Giovanni Lita Rivera

4th San Onofre 00:34.84 Vincent Castano

5th Mary Fay Pendleton 00:35.94 Hunter Gibson

400 METER RUN

5th Grade Girls

1st Live Oak 01:14.00 Chloe Canfield

2nd Maie Ellis 01:16.00 Eleanor Golbeck

3rd San Onofre 01:19.00 Blake Harmon

4th William H Frazier 01:26.00 Ana Juan

5th La Paloma 01:31.00 Emily Avalos Flores

5th Grade Boys

1st Maie Ellis 01:08.00 Caleb Mejia

2nd Mary Fay Pendleton 01:16.00 Everett Thibodeau

3rd William H Frazier 01:17.00 Mateo Lopez

4th Fallbrook STEM 01:24.00 Timoteo Rodas Dominguez

5th San Onofre 01:26.00 Niko Rodriguez

800 METER RUN

5th Grade Girls

1st Maie Ellis 03:04.68 Joy Mills

2nd Live Oak 03:04.72 Jacqueline Orozco

3rd Mary Fay Pendleton 03:13.00 Savannah Walton

4th La Paloma 03:21.19 Carmen Domingo Martin

5th San Onofre 03:21.22 Jasmine Colorado

5th Grade Boys

1st Maie Ellis 02:50.0 Ethan Brydon

2nd Mary Fay Pendleton 02:50.07 Beckett Moore

3rd William H Frazier 03:01.00 Mateo Raymundo

4th Live Oak 03:04.62 Domingo Cristobal

5th La Paloma 03:04.64 Samuel Rodriguez Basabe

400 METER RELAY

5th Grade Girls

1st Maie Ellis 01:02.44

2nd Mary Fay Pendleton 01:03.31

3rd Live Oak 01:04.66

4th William H Frazier 01:06.00

5th Fallbrook STEM 01:07.62

5th Grade Boys

1st William H Frazier 01:02.63

2nd Maie Ellis 01:02.68

3rd Live Oak 01:04.09

4th San Onofre 01:04.22

5th Mary Fay Pendleton 01:05.00

450 METER SHUTTLE RELAY

5th Grade

1st Maie Ellis 01:22.38

2nd Live Oak 01.23.78

3rd William H Frazier 01:25.81

4th San Onofre 01:29.03

5th Mary Fay Pendleton 01:30.00

RUNNING LONG JUMP

5th Grade Girls

1st Live Oak 11'.75" Penelope Taylor

2nd Maie Ellis 10'5.5" Joy Mills

3rd Mary Fay Pendleton 10'4.5" Lailah Haney

4th San Onofre 10'4.25" Alivia Reagles

5th Fallbrook STEM 10'3.5" Sofia Taylor

5th Grade Boys

1st Live Oak 12'6" Domingo Cristobal

2nd Mary Fay Pendleton 11'11.75"; 11'8.75" Beckett Moore

3rd William H Frazier 11'11.75"; 10'5.25" Eduardo Leon

4th Maie Ellis 11'10.75" Ethan Brydon

5th Fallbrook STEM 11'5" Ayden Varner Johnson

STANDING LONG JUMP

5th Grade Girls

1st Mary Fay Pendleton 85.3" Londyn Swinney

2nd Maie Ellis 76.2" Eleanor Golbeck

3rd Maie Ellis 73.3" Sofia Garcia Valdez

4th Live Oak 70.7" Lela Anderson

5th Fallbrook STEM 69" Allison Ambrose

5th Grade Boys

1st Maie Ellis 82" Caleb Mejia

2nd La Paloma 75.1" Hector Carrillo

3rd Mary Fay Pendleton 72.7" Hunter Gibson

4th Live Oak 72.4" Liam Galentine

5th William H Frazier 69.6" Mateo Raymundo

SOFTBALL THROW

5th Grade Girls

1st La Paloma 112' Makayla West

2nd La Paloma 107' Alexis West

3rd Maie Ellis 99'8" June Lucy

4th Live Oak 98' Isabella Mohamed

5th William H Frazier 95' Annabella Gonzalez

5th Grade Boys

1st William H Frazier 138'7" Holden Ritter

2nd Live Oak 135' Geno Blas

3rd La Paloma 128'7" Mason Rodarte

4th San Onofre 124'8" Damien Cuellar

5th Live Oak 119'2" Christian Villalobos

TUG - OF - WAR

5th Grade Girls

1st Maie Ellis

2nd Live Oak

3rd La Paloma

4th Mary Fay Pendleton

5th William H Frazier

5th Grade Boys

1st Live Oak

2nd Maie Ellis

3rd La Paloma

4th Mary Fay Pendleton

5th William H Frazier

55 METER DASH

6th Grade Girls

1st Mary Fay Pendleton 00:08.38 Kaiden Smith

2nd William H Frazier 00:08.81 Jeraldin Barranco

3rd Maie Ellis 00:08.87 Makayla Harris-Iniguez

4th Live Oak 00:08.89 Adriana Gomez

5th San Onofre 00:09.25 Skylier Jones

6th Grade Boys

1st William H Frazier 00:08.22 Andres Orozco Velazquez

2nd Maie Ellis 00:08.62 Emilio Castillo

3rd Mary Fay Pendleton 00:08.63 Darrell Sims

4th San Onofre 00:08.68 CJ McKenzie

5th Live Oak 00:08.70 Colton Ross

100 METER DASH

6th Grade Girls

1st Fallbrook STEM 00:14.78 Larissa Nocito

2nd Mary Fay Pendleton 00:15.57 Kaylynn McGowan

3rd Live Oak 00:16.15 Alondra Barraza

4th William H Frazier 00:16.41 Liv Penaloza

5th Maie Ellis 00:16.50 Ella Hogan

6th Grade Boys

1st William H Frazier 00:14.19 Jayce Cortes

2nd Mary Fay Pendleton 00:14.59 Jaxson Wilson

3rd Live Oak 00:14.87 Damien Briones

4th Maie Ellis 00:15.00 Kevin Alegria

5th San Onofre 00:15.28 Jaden Prayer

200 METER RUN

6th Grade Girls

1st La Paloma 00:31.93 Finley Hamblin

2nd William H Frazier 00:33.25 Alina Augafa

3rd Live Oak 00:33.94 Alondra Ramirez

4th Mary Fay Pendleton 00:34.53 Jayleen Estrada

5th Maie Ellis 00:35.25 Jennifer Ramirez

6th Grade Boys

1st Maie Ellis 00:30.19 George Lee

2nd William H Frazier 00:32.09 Daniel Mendez Barnett

3rd Mary Fay Pendleton 00:32.12 England Aaron

4th La Paloma 00:32.56 Damian Sanchez

5th Fallbrook STEM 00:33.81 John Anderson

400 METER RUN

6th Grade Girls

1st Mary Fay Pendleton 01:15.00 Brielle McBride

2nd Maie Ellis 01:20.19 Camila Guzman

3rd William H Frazier 01:21.00 Eva Quintana

4th Live Oak 01:22.94 Kali Boveda

5th San Onofre 01:28.00 Lunabella Doss

6th Grade Boys

1st William H Frazier 01:10.00 Hayden Draper

2nd La Paloma 01:14.00 Alexander IG Quintanar

3rd Maie Ellis 01:16.00 Max Yan

4th Live Oak 01:17.47 Noah Hernandez

5th San Onofre 01:18.00 Skyler Rice

800 METER RUN

6th Grade Girls

1st San Onofre 03:16.00 Bethel Neises

2nd La Paloma 03:19.00 Ximena Palomino

3rd Mary Fay Pendleton 03:33.00 Lillian Simmons

4th Maie Ellis 03:34.00 Cora Montgomery

5th William H Frazier 03:38.00 Sabrina Salvador Zacarias

6th Grade Boys

1st La Paloma 02:44.00 Emmanuel Rodriguez

2nd William H Frazier 02:53.00 William Gonzalez Raymundo

3rd Live Oak 03:03.00 Ryan Vu

4th San Onofre 03:09.00 Dominic Estrada

5th Fallbrook STEM 03:20.00 Derrek Campos

1600 METER RUN

6th Grade Girls

1st Maie Ellis 06:01.00 Julieta Hernandez

2nd Mary Fay Pendleton 06:03.00 Natalie Larkin

3rd Live Oak 06:40.00 Elisa Moreno

4th La Paloma 06:46.00 Luz Gerardo Gallardo

5th San Onofre 07:57.00 Charlotte Reukema

6th Grade Boys

1st La Paloma 05:53.00 Samuel Pulley

2nd Live Oak 05:59.00 Noah Rubalcaba

3rd Maie Ellis 06:03.00 Xavi Montillo

4th Fallbrook STEM 06:07.00 Matias Ramirez

5th William H Frazier 06:20.00 Jonathan Leon (Tie)

5th Mary Fay Pendleton 06:20.00 Landon Madrid (Tie)

400 METER RELAY

6th Grade Girls

1st Live Oak 01:01.31

2nd Mary Fay Pendleton 01:02.00

3rd William H Frazier 01:02.82

4th Maie Ellis 01:05.00

5th Fallbrook STEM 01:06.43

6th Grade Boys

1st Maie Ellis 00:58.66

2nd William H Frazier 01:03.79

3rd Live Oak 01:03.81

4th Mary Fay Pendleton 01:04.00

5th La Paloma 01:04.21

450 METER SHUTTLE RELAY

6th Grade

1st William H Frazier 01:21.94

2nd Maie Ellis 01:23.50

3rd Live Oak 01:23.54

4th La Paloma 01:27.00

5th San Onofre 01:32.00

RUNNING LONG JUMP

6th Grade Girls

1st William H Frazier 11'4" Jeraldin Barranco

2nd Live Oak 11'1" Elisa Moreno

3rd Maie Ellis 10'8.5" Kamila Olague

4th Mary Fay Pendleton 10'4.25" Kaya Samples

5th San Onofre 10'3.25" Taylor Heater

6th Grade Boys

1st Maie Ellis 13'7" George Lee

2nd William H Frazier 12'8.5" Joseph Velasquez

3rd La Paloma 12'1.5" Johnny Maldonado

4th Live Oak 11'8.25" Noah Rubalcaba

5th Live Oak 11'6.5" Zach Burke

STANDING LONG JUMP

6th Grade Girls

1st William H Frazier 75.6" Alina Augafa

2nd Maie Ellis 74.6" Camila Guzman

3rd San Onofre 74.3" Skylier Jones

4th San Onofre 73.7" Charlotte Reukema

5th Mary Fay Pendleton 66.6" Hailey Henson

6th Grade Boys

1st Maie Ellis 81" Max Yan

2nd Maie Ellis 79.1" Emilio Castillo

3rd Live Oak 78.6" Colton Ross

4th San Onofre 78.2" Eli Sporka

5th San Onofre 76" Dominnic Estrada

SOFTBALL THROW

6th Grade Girls

1st Mary Fay Pendleton 130'4" Alyssa Richardson

2nd Fallbrook STEM 129'1" Larissa Nocito

3rd La Paloma 106'4" Keira Clapp

4th Fallbrook STEM 98'4" Serenity Harthcock

5th Maie Ellis 97'2" Khloe Gonzalez

6th Grade Boys

1st Fallbrook STEM 161'3" Laylon Crespin

2nd Live Oak 160'1" Jack Mowry

3rd Live Oak 155'7" Dominick Blackman

4th San Onofre 140' Ben Weiss

5th San Onofre 139'3" CJ McKenzie

TUG - OF - WAR

6th Grade Girls

1st La Paloma

2nd Live Oak

3rd Fallbrook STEM

4th Maie Ellis

5th Mary Fay Pendleton

6th Grade Boys

1st Live Oak

2nd Maie Ellis

3rd La Paloma

4th Fallbrook STEM

5th Mary Fay Pendleton