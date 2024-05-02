FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman’s Club presents “The Fallbrook Follies” on Sunday, June 2 at 2 p.m. Spend an entertaining afternoon at the Mission Theater with music, dance, comedy, and a little Vaudeville featuring local talent.

The Fallbrook Follies will showcase local talent young and older. A few featured performances include a tap troupe, baton extraordinaire, soloist, comedian, folklorico dancers, instrumental and vocal artist, hammered dulcimer artists, jazz dancers and more.

Not only does The Fallbrook Follies fundraiser showcase the wonderful local talent, it will help preserve the historic 1876 Carriage House. It boasts the history of an original El Camino Mission Bell and side-loading carriage at entrance. The Fallbrook Woman’s Club is one of few clubs to own their own clubhouse. The Carriage House is also available for groups looking for a smaller, more intimate venue with character to host functions.

Along with the preservation of Carriage House, The Fallbrook Woman’s Clubs Mission is to foster community betterment with their community service, philanthropy, education endeavors, and self-improvement.

For more on “The Fallbrook Follies” information, go to https://fallbrookwomansclub.org/.

Submitted by Fallbrook Woman’s Club.