John Wilber Blasier, 91, of Fallbrook, California, passed away on March 29, 2024. He was born on April 20, 1932, in Glendale, California.

John served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. He was a proud member of the Sigma Nu fraternity at the University of Southern California, where he graduated with a degree in Finance and a minor in Physics.

In 1962, John became president of Monitor Products Co, a family-owned electronic manufacturing business located in Oceanside, California. He continued as president until his retirement in 1996.

His charitable work included long-time support of Brother Benno's, an organization dedicated to serving homeless neighbors, the working poor, and seniors in North San Diego County by offering essential meals, addressing basic needs, fostering community outreach, and supporting addiction recovery.

John spent countless hours serving breakfast and lunches to Brother Benno's clients and learning their personal stories. He served as the president of the Brother Benno's Foundation from 1993-2002.

A devoted family man, John is survived by his son Robert Michael Blasier, daughter Teri Blasier Rice (Darcy), grandson Rowley John Rice (Amy), granddaughter Emma Rice Perry (Shannon), great-granddaughter Ventura Jo Perry, and great-grandson Emerson Richard Rice.

John was preceded in death by his wife Edith Derryberry Blasier, brother Herbert Blasier, brother Don Montgomery, and his longtime companion Eloyse Mikulsky.

John loved flying his twin-engine Beech Baron all over the United States, Mexico, and Canada. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, scuba diving, and had a passion for history and genealogy. He worshiped at Fallbrook Presbyterian Church and Christ the King Lutheran Church of Fallbrook.

We will celebrate the life of John Wilber Blasier at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Fallbrook Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The Brother Benno Foundation P.O. Box 308 Oceanside, CA 92049 or https://brotherbenno.org/.

Forest Lawn in Glendale, California, is assisting with the funeral arrangements.