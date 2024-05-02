Meeting to feature the world of sapphires and rubies

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society will host Dr. Rachelle Turnier, Thursday, May 9, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Turnier will speak on "From Montana to Mogok: a closer look at the enigmatic geological settings that form corundum."

Turnier's remarkable investigations into the world of sapphires and rubies led her from California to Montana and Myanmar. She will explain how examination of the fine-scale chemical or isotope zonation details help identify a crystal's growth and geological inputs during crystallization.

The Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society meeting is held at 123 W. Alvarado St., Ste B. Admission is free.

Submitted by The Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society.