Palomar College celebrates Earth Day

Palomar College employees take part in the Earth Day clean up, from left, Yvette Maynard, Senior Education Center Coordinator; David Martinez, Student Services Assistant; Megan Brown, Student Services Assistant; Frances Zamilpa, Site Specialist, and Ryan Williams, Education Center Director.

FALLBROOK – To celebrate Earth Day, staff members from the Fallbrook Education Center helped clean up part of their community.

Partnering with Vista Community Clinic, Palomar College employees from the Fallbrook Education Center, Camp Pendleton Education Site, and the main campus in San Marcos teamed up with North County Fire Protection District to remove more than 45 pounds of litter and 4.5 pounds of cigarette waste from Horse Ranch Creek Road, Stewart Canyon, and the Monserate Mountain trailhead.

Participants also created notes to express their support for a clean, smoke-free environment. Vista Community Clinic raised awareness of littering hazards, including tobacco product waste, secondhand smoke, fire prevention, and the impact of littering.

Submitted by Palomar College.

