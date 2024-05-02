Hospice needs volunteers who sew

ESCONDIDO – The Elizabeth Hospice is seeking volunteers that can sew. Anyone who likes to sew and has intermediate sewing skills, is encouraged to join their team of volunteers who create keepsakes made from an article of a loved one’s clothing.

The hours are flexible, and the work is rewarding. To learn more, contact Cindy at The Elizabeth Hospice at 760-294-5864.

Submitted by The Elizabeth Hospice.