Official State Trees across America

Across America from sea to shining sea, trees blanket our great land including official state trees, which are native and grow in that specific state.

Here is a listing to curb your curiosity, and a state that you might have migrated from and landed in California.

1. Alabama: Longleaf Pine Tree – Pinus palustris

2. Alaska: Sitka Spruce – Picea sitchensis

3. Arizona: Yellow Palo Verde – Parkinsonia microphylla

4. Arkansas: Loblolly Pine – Pinus taeda

5. California: California Coast Redwood – Sequoia sempervirens

6. Colorado: Colorado Blue Spruce – Picea pugens

7. Connecticut: White Oak – Quercus alba

8. Delaware: American Holly – Ilex opaca

9. Florida: Sabal Palm Tree – Sabal palmetto

10. Georgia: Southern Live Oak - Quercus virginiana

11. Hawaii: Candlenut Tree – Aleurites moluccanus

12. Idaho: Western White Pine – Pinus monticola

13. Illinois: White Oak – Quercus alba

14. Indiana: Tulip Tree – Liriodendron tulipifera

15. Iowa: Bur Oak – Quercus macrocarpa

16. Kansas: Eastern Cottonwood – Populus deltoides

17. Kentucky: Tulip Tree – Liriodendron tulipifera

18. Louisiana: The Bald Cypress – Taxodium distichum

19. Maine: Eastern White Pine – Pinus strobus

20. Maryland: White Oak – Quercus alba

21. Massachusetts: American Elm – Ulmus americana

22. Michigan: Eastern White Pine – Pinus strobus

23. Minnesota: Red Pine – Pinus resinosa

24. Mississippi: Southern Magnolia – Magnolia grandiflora

25. Missouri: Flowering Dogwood – Cornus florida

26. Montana: Ponderosa Pine – Pinus ponderosa

27. Nebraska: Eastern Cottonwood – Populua deltoides

28. Nevada: Bristlecone Pine – Pinus longaeva

29. New Hampshire: Paper Birch – Betula papyrifera

30. New Jersey: Northern Red Oak – Quercus rubra

31. New Mexico: Pinon Pine – Pinus edulis

32. New York: Sugar Maple – Acer saccharum

33. North Carolina: Longleaf Pine – Pinus palustris

34. North Dakota: American Elm – Ulnus americana

35. Ohio: Ohio Buckeye – Aesculus glabra

36. Oklahoma: Eastern Redbud – Cercis canadensis

37. Oregon: Douglas Fir – Pseudotsuga menziensii

38. Pennsylvania: Eastern Hemlock – Tsuga canadensis

39. Rhode Island: Red Maple - Acer rubrum

40. South Carolina: Sabal Palm Tree - Sabal palmetto

41. South Dakota: White Spruce – Picea glauca

42. Tennessee: Tulip Tree – Liriodendron tulipifera

43. Texas: Pecan Tree – Carya illinoinensis

44. Utah: Quaking Aspen: - Populus tremuloides

45. Vermont: Sugar Maple – Acer saccharum

46. Virginia: Flowering Dogwood – Cornus florida

47. Washington: Western Hemlock – Tsuga heterophylla

48. West Virginia: Sugar Maple – Acer saccharum

49. Wisconsin: Sugar Maple – Acer saccharum

50. Wyoming: Plains Cottonwood – Populus deltoides

As you can see, there are a lot of similar trees in some states, and these state trees have been selected for historical reasons.

From the California Coastal Redwoods, which are the tallest trees in the world, to the Bristlecone pines in Nevada which have been dated as the oldest trees in the world, and down to Florida with its exotic Sabal palm, lies an abundance of variables in America's official state trees.

The timber industry across our land has harvested trees for many uses. From the wood that builds our homes, the syrup on our pancakes, flowering trees in springtime, the hardwoods that fine furniture is made from, down to toothpicks, trees have played a key role and all of that is what built our country, and I am very respectful of and humbled by that natural resource.

Yet across the globe, we are losing trees, from climate change, over harvesting, fires, floods, bugs, diseases, and the time has never been better to replenish with the planting of new trees, to grow and help provide us with fresh air for all of us to breathe and cool the planet.

Over 50 billion trees have been lost around the world each year, according to the Arbor Day Foundation due to the items listed above.

Many states have similar trees like oaks, pines, maples, that aid in supporting the state's economy, plus all the other benefits that trees give us daily.

In our tree-rich hamlet of Fallbrook, many of these trees are growing and flourishing that dot our landscapes and it is like a tree quilt blending of sorts, and trees are one of our most valuable resources.

It has never been more urgent to plant trees on our earth than now, so make a commitment and practice Earth Day every day for you, your community, your children and beyond.

"The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, the next best time is now."

Certified arborist Roger Boddaert, The Tree Man of Fallbrook, can be reached at 760-728-4297.