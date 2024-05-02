Thousands of volunteers clean and beautify San Diego County at the 22nd annual Creek to Bay Cleanup

SAN DIEGO – I Love A Clean San Diego estimated 4,000 registered volunteers will have removed over 80,000 pounds of litter and debris from streets, canyons, parks and shores in communities across San Diego County for the 22nd annual Creek to Bay Cleanup.

“We are thankful for all the volunteers and sponsors, from all corners of San Diego County, who celebrated Earth Month with us at Creek to Bay this year,” Ann Marie Sack, director of community engagement at I Love A Clean San Diego, said.

Results are still coming in from the 106 sites throughout San Diego County and across the border in Mexico.

Volunteers included residents, corporate groups and community organizations who turned their appreciation for the region into action by cleaning up waste and completing restoration projects. Volunteers helped restore the local environment by planting natives, mulching, weeding, painting park structures and removing invasive species and graffiti. Among the debris, there were several notable odd items collected including half of a guitar, a hand-washing station, three lawn mowers, a Batmobile toy car and over 100 pounds of household hazardous waste.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and 76th District Assemblymember Chris Ward kicked off the day at Linda Vista Community Park in honor of Creek to Bay’s 22nd anniversary. Since its inception in 2002, Creek to Bay has played a significant role in preserving San Diego’s environment.

“It takes today's extra special effort because sometimes our parks can get loved to death,” Ward said. “We have a lot of utility here, families, and people who love to come out to these spaces, and sometimes things can get left behind. We want to make sure that we are doing our part.”

About 80% of all marine debris begins inland, and all residents of San Diego County live in one of 11 watersheds, which all have their own habitats and lead to the bays and ocean. Litter enters local watersheds and flows out to the Pacific Ocean, becoming a harmful threat to the health of both marine wildlife and people. Single-use plastics are among the most problematic products because they break down into micro-plastics and can be ingested by animals and humans, ILACSD said.

ILACSD invited volunteers to take waste reduction into their own hands every month.

Visit http://WasteFreeSD.org to learn more about how to recycle effectively to reduce contaminated materials from the blue bin. The free database includes a wealth of options on how to properly dispose of or recycle unwanted items as well as donation and repair centers.

Say goodbye to single-use items and embrace reusable alternatives.

Ensure that all recyclable materials, such as plastic and glass bottles, aluminum cans, cardboard and paper products are placed in designated recycling bins.

The Creek to Bay Cleanup is one of two annual countywide cleanups hosted by I Love A Clean San Diego that engages thousands of local families, community groups and local businesses. The next major cleanup event is International Coastal Cleanup Day Saturday, Sept. 21. For more information about upcoming events, visit http://Cleansd.org.

Submitted by I Love A Clean San Diego.